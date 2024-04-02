MLB Union Head Tony Clark Sees Pay Jump $2M to $4.25M

MLB Player Association executive director Tony Clark nearly doubled his pay in 2023 to $4.25 million, according to the union’s annual filings with the Department of Labor.

The report follows a turbulent month at the PA where a group of players tried to oust Clark’s top labor lawyer, Bruce Meyer, in a move that might have cost Clark his job. The attempted purge has been quelled for now. Meyer made $1.55 million in 2023.

Clark was appointed head of the union in late 2013. He made $2.25 million each year from 2019 through 2022. His 2023 base salary was $3.25 million, and the executive board awarded him a $1 million bonus that covered five years of performance. Clark led the PA as it reached a new collective bargaining agreement in 2022.

Former NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith was paid $7.85 million for his last year on the job, which included a deferred compensation payout of $3.44 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Tamika Tremaglio, who stepped down in November as head of the National Basketball Players Association, earned $3.1 million in salary last year.

One of the requests of the disgruntled MLB players last month was for an internal audit. Total employee pay was $16.6 million, versus $15.4 million the prior year.

Besides Meyer and Clark, only two other MLBPA employees earned more than $700,000 last year. Deputy general counsel Matthew Nussbaum made $886,168, while senior adviser Ian Penny made $834,168. Lawyer Harry Marino, who was the players’ choice to replace Meyer, earned $215,993 before he left the union in July.

Total assets for the union rose 38% to $208 million. Total receipts were $191.8 million led by payments from Topps ($49.6 million), Fanatics ($44 million) and OneTeam Partners ($28.6 million).

