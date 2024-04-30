MLB uniforms from Nike set for an overhaul after players and fans cry foul, union says

With baseball season in full swing, players and fans alike have been criticizing the new MLB uniforms — but the players' union said this week that a makeover of the makeover is in the works.

The much-maligned Nike Vapor Premier uniforms were originally engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit.

But players and fans alike cried foul over the new uniforms, as complaints ranged from smaller letter sizes for players’ nameplates on jerseys to fabric that's more prone to rips and tears.

And some fans have pointed out that the pants are see-through.

But the Major League Baseball Players Association isn't letting this slide. The union released a memo on Sunday, seen by NBC News, announcing that change is coming.

"After weeks of conversations — including this past week between Nike and MLB — we are finally beginning to receive indications that changes will be made to both uniforms and pants no later than the start of the 2025 season," the MLBPA wrote to its members.

Revisions for the pants include returning to complete tailoring options, high quality zippers and stitching standards that prevent "blowouts."

Torn hole in pants of MLB uniform (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images file)

For the jerseys, changes include returning to larger lettering and addressing "perspiration challenges."

"This has been entirely a Nike issue. At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated," the memo said. "We cautioned Nike against various changes when they previewed them in 2022, particularly regarding pants."

The MLBPA also aimed to take some heat off of popular licensed sportswear brand Fanatics, who manufactured the Nike-designed uniforms.

"Fanatics recognizes the vital importance of soliciting Player feedback, obtaining Player buy-in and not being afraid to have difficult conversations about jerseys or trading cards," read the memo. "Our hope is that, moving forward, Nike will take a similar approach."

Nike struck the 10-year deal with MLB for the new uniforms in 2019, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion, replacing Majestic Athletic, which had been the manufacturer since 1982.

When asked about the critiques in February as backlash began to mount, Nike noted it body-scanned “more than 300 MLB players to dial into the ideal fit” and that the Nike Vapor Premier fabric uses “Dri-Fit ADV technology to help ensure athletes stay cool all game long — which is needed during July double-headers.”

Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets steals second base in the first inning when Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets the throw late at Dodger Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, (John McCoy / Getty Images)

That same month, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred responded to the criticism by telling reporters, “The jerseys are different."

"They’re designed to be performance wear as opposed to what has traditionally been worn, so they are going to be different. … I think that they’re going to be really popular,” he said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com