MLB Uniform Saga Ends With Alterations for Next Year

The controversial uniform saga involving Major League Baseball and two of its biggest partners, Nike and Fanatics, seems to be nearing a close. On Friday, MLB formally announced uniform adjustments for the 2025 season.

The Nike-designed, Fanatics-manufactured uniforms will feature the return of larger lettering and include individual pant customization available to players after the redesigned uniforms rolled out for the 2024 season featured a shift in how pants were sized.

More from Sportico.com

The changes will be made to all club uniforms following conversations the league had with players, teams and their respective equipment managers, according to a news release. The 2024 uniforms, which had been in the works since 2018, received backlash from both fans and players after debuting in spring training.

“We will continue to work with Nike to make adjustments with the goal of delivering a uniform that looks good and helps MLB players perform at their best,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Certain changes, such as addressing color differences in road grey uniforms and discoloration because of perspiration, could be in place as soon as the second half of the season.

Best of Sportico.com