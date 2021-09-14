MLB umpire stays in game after getting nailed in head by errant shortstop throw

A game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets on Monday saw a scary moment unfold, but thankfully with no apparent injury.

On a ground ball from Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar, Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa made a throw to first base that was so errant it hit first base umpire Junior Valentine square in the head. Valentine, who would have been looking at first base and not the ball, immediately went down upon impact.

Valentine was bleeding, but apparently felt well enough to remain in the game after several minutes of attention from a trainer.

An errant throw from Edmundo Sosa hit first base umpire Junior Valentine in the side of the head.



Thankfully, Valentine is okay and is staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/gJqkxsr97A — SNY (@SNYtv) September 14, 2021

The throw didn't look much better on replay:

Edmundo Sosa's throw hits the umpire. Luckily he's alright. pic.twitter.com/vYGe6OInJ5 — Justin Groc (@justgroc) September 13, 2021

The play was officially ruled as a single for Pillar, as Sosa would have had to make an incredible play (and throw, obviously) to throw out the speedy veteran.

Valentine is in his second year as a major league umpire, having made his debut during last year's pandemic-altered season.