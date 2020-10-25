MLB Twitter reacts to Rays' insane World Series walk-off vs. Dodgers

Ali Thanawalla

Giants, MLB Twitter react to Dodgers' Game 4 loss to Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

"What the hell just happened?"

That's what every single person watching the ending of Game 4 of the 2020 World Series was saying and thinking Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the game to the Tampa Bay Rays in one of the most painful ways possible and on the most chaotic plays possible.

Giants fans definitely aren't going to feel bad for the Dodgers or their fans.

The World Series now is tied two games apiece after the Rays' crazy 8-7 walk-off win.

The reaction on Twitter was mind-blowing, as you can imagine.

The Dodgers were one out away from going up three-games-to-one. Instead, the Rays are alive and swimming. Now, the World Series becomes a best-of-three battle.

Guess who is on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday? Yep. Clayton Kershaw. Nothing can go wrong for Los Angeles, right?