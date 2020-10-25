MLB Twitter reacts to Rays' insane World Series walk-off vs. Dodgers

Giants, MLB Twitter react to Dodgers' Game 4 loss to Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

"What the hell just happened?"

That's what every single person watching the ending of Game 4 of the 2020 World Series was saying and thinking Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the game to the Tampa Bay Rays in one of the most painful ways possible and on the most chaotic plays possible.

RAYS WIN! RAYS WIN! WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! WOW! pic.twitter.com/2G1vyOFkji — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

Giants fans definitely aren't going to feel bad for the Dodgers or their fans.

The World Series now is tied two games apiece after the Rays' crazy 8-7 walk-off win.

The reaction on Twitter was mind-blowing, as you can imagine.

Oh my god. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 25, 2020

unbelievable — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 25, 2020

WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 25, 2020

BASEBALL, BABY — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) October 25, 2020

Oh my god — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) October 25, 2020

Of course lmao — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) October 25, 2020

What just happened?!? WOW — William Boor (@wboor) October 25, 2020

Best Giants win all season — Tim O’Rourke (@TimothyORourke) October 25, 2020

I don’t really know what just happened there. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 25, 2020

Baseball you dumb, beautiful thing. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) October 25, 2020

Hell yes, baseball. Hell yes. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) October 25, 2020

Playoff Dodgers are heartbreaking — Chris Montano (@gswchris) October 25, 2020

Dodgers 🤣 That was rough. Wow — Leo Beas (@beasleo) October 25, 2020

Baseball man.. incredible — jp crawford (@jp_crawford) October 25, 2020

That was pretty awesome — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) October 25, 2020

That was an unbelievable baseball game. What a game, what a series! Baseball is awesome. So happy for Randy and what he's doing. So happy for my buddy @Brett_Phillips8 !!!! Wow. Can't wait for tomorrow — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 25, 2020

Every Dodgers fan after that ending pic.twitter.com/s15brd9ckL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

The Dodgers were one out away from going up three-games-to-one. Instead, the Rays are alive and swimming. Now, the World Series becomes a best-of-three battle.

Guess who is on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday? Yep. Clayton Kershaw. Nothing can go wrong for Los Angeles, right?