MLB Twitter reacts to Clayton Kershaw getting knocked around by Braves

Twitter reacts to another rough playoff outing for Kershaw

Halloween and Thanksgiving aren't the only fall holidays for Giants fans.

The third annual celebration comes when Clayton Kershaw has a bad outing in a must-win MLB playoff game for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and on Thursday night, Giants fans rejoiced.

With the Dodgers trying to even the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, Kershaw allowed just one earned run through five innings. Then the wheels came flying off in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After Ronald Acuna Jr. reached on an infield single, Freddie Freeman drove him in with a double to right. The next batter, Marcell Ozuna, drove in Freeman with a double of his own. That was it for Kershaw. He was replaced by Brusdar Graterol, who allowed Ozuna to score three batters later.

By the time the inning was over, Kershaw, Graterol and Victor Gonzalez had allowed the Braves to take a commanding 7-1 lead in Game 4.

Kershaw, who had never lost to the Braves in his career (regular season and postseason), allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 5+ innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Twitter had a field day with another Kershaw dud.

The Clayton Kershaw Postseason Meltdown is always the saddest reality show every year. You keep watching, hoping for a different ending. Then, you just feel terrible for him all over again. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw & James Harden need to make an album together — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 16, 2020

This sucks for Clayton Kershaw.



The Braves are super fun and young though. If it does end up Braves/Rays in the World Series, it should be a lot of fun. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) October 16, 2020

Really don’t care how Molly Knight qualifies it. Kershaw blew it again. Tale as old as time. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw after another postseason start pic.twitter.com/mFvDvkuiX5 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 16, 2020

Playoff Kershaw — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 16, 2020

Kershaw choking in the postseason? pic.twitter.com/eWeD9HhA4K — Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw is back! pic.twitter.com/PAbnfBulZj — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw postseason agony checklist



✅ Offense gives him little help

✅ Manager leaves him in too long

✅ Bullpen allows inherited runner(s) to score

✅ Final line that looks bad — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw got the Dodgers just one hit off a rookie starter, send tweet — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 16, 2020

Opponents' batting average this season on Kershaw pitches 1-75: .169

Opponents' batting average this season on Kershaw pitches 76-100: .308

As tough as it is to take the ball from your Hall of Famer, sometimes you gotta accept reality. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw has given up three go-ahead hits in the 6th inning or later since the 2013 postseason, tied with Justin Verlander for the 2nd-most over that span.



Only Aroldis Chapman (5) has given up more. pic.twitter.com/D5oInwZ9wm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2020

Kershaw is one of the great pitchers in baseball history, but he just can't seem to come through when the lights are the brightest.

It's not the legacy Kershaw wants, but until he captures that elusive World Series title, it's the legacy he's going to have.