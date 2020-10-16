MLB Twitter reacts to Clayton Kershaw getting knocked around by Braves

Ali Thanawalla

Twitter reacts to another rough playoff outing for Kershaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Halloween and Thanksgiving aren't the only fall holidays for Giants fans.

The third annual celebration comes when Clayton Kershaw has a bad outing in a must-win MLB playoff game for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and on Thursday night, Giants fans rejoiced.

With the Dodgers trying to even the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, Kershaw allowed just one earned run through five innings. Then the wheels came flying off in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After Ronald Acuna Jr. reached on an infield single, Freddie Freeman drove him in with a double to right. The next batter, Marcell Ozuna, drove in Freeman with a double of his own. That was it for Kershaw. He was replaced by Brusdar Graterol, who allowed Ozuna to score three batters later.

By the time the inning was over, Kershaw, Graterol and Victor Gonzalez had allowed the Braves to take a commanding 7-1 lead in Game 4.

Kershaw, who had never lost to the Braves in his career (regular season and postseason), allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 5+ innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Twitter had a field day with another Kershaw dud.

Kershaw is one of the great pitchers in baseball history, but he just can't seem to come through when the lights are the brightest.

It's not the legacy Kershaw wants, but until he captures that elusive World Series title, it's the legacy he's going to have.