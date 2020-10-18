MLB Twitter reacts to Astros losing to Rays in Game 7 of 2020 ALCS

Astros go out with a bang, lose to Rays in Game 7 of ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The A's and the rest of the baseball world don't have to hear from Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros anymore this year.
The Tampa Bay Rays did everyone a favor by beating the Astros, 4-2, in Game 7 of the 2020 ALCS on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
The Rays advanced to the second World Series in franchise history. But this isn't about the top seed in the AL.
This is about the Astros, Public Enemy No. 1, finally meeting their demise.
After upsetting the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card series and knocking off the A's in the ALDS, the Astros finally are going home.
We don't have to hear about the cheaters anymore, and MLB Twitter couldn't contain their joy when the Rays recorded the final out Saturday.
In the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal that was revealed last winter, no one outside of Houston was rooting for the Astros. Their loss is the gain of everyone that loves and respects the integrity of baseball.
After the Astros beat the Twins in the Wild Card series, Correa made it seem like they had silenced the haters. Instead, he riled the haters up. So a Game 7 loss is that much sweeter for everyone who hates Houston.
We hope Correa, Jose Altuve and the rest of the Astros enjoy their offseason. Maybe they can go bang on some trash cans to cheer themselves up.