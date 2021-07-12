MLB Twitter explodes with reactions to Red Sox drafting Marcelo Mayer

Twitter explodes with reactions to Sox drafting Mayer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcelo Mayer to the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft was unexpected, to say the least.

The Eastlake High School shortstop was considered a borderline lock to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, Pittsburgh opted to go with Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

With Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter landing with the Texas Rangers at No. 2 and Heritage Hall HS right-hander Jackson Jobe going to the Detroit Tigers at No. 3, Mayer landed in Boston's lap. The surprising sequence of events sparked a ton of reactions on MLB Twitter.

Check some of them out below:

Marcelo Mayer attended the same high school as Adrian Gonzalez. He's a five-tool shortstop. This is stunning. It's like the Red Sox actually had the first pick in the draft. — John Tomase (@jtomase) July 11, 2021

Leading up to the draft, the only certainty for the Red Sox picking at 4 seemed to be Marcelo Mayer wouldn't be available, and everyone else is in play. So much for certainty. The Red Sox get the player viewed by many as the best talent in the draft - a Corey Seager-like talent. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 11, 2021

Getting the top prospect in the MLB Draft with the No. 4 pick is…awesome. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) July 11, 2021

Meyer should have gone #1. This is awesome — Shawn Ferris (@RealShawnFerris) July 11, 2021

Wow. Mayer. Wow. Amazing. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 11, 2021

Clearly, there's plenty of excitement about the newest member of the Red Sox organization and rightfully so. Mayer is regarded as arguably the most balanced prospect in this year's draft class. The 18-year-old hits left-handed and draws comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager at the plate and San Francisco Giants veteran Brandon Crawford in the field.

In 2021 with Eastlake HS, Mayer hit .392 with 14 homers and 45 RBI in 34 games.

Next up for the Red Sox is the No. 40 overall pick in the second round, which is set to begin Monday at 1 p.m. ET.