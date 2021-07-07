MLB transactions: Phillies sign veteran reliever with good bloodlines and connection to club

Phillies sign veteran reliever with good bloodlines and connection to club originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have added a veteran reliever with plenty of big-league experience and good bloodlines to their minor-league system.

Cam Bedrosian has signed a minor-league deal with the club and will report to Triple A Lehigh Valley. He has pitched in 300 big-league games over an eight-year career spent mostly with the Angels. He appeared in 15 games with Cincinnati and Oakland this season, recorded an ERA of 5.52 and a WHIP of 1.977 and was designated for assignment by both clubs.

Bedrosian, a 29-year-old right-hander, is a former first-round pick (29th overall in 2010) of the Angels. His father, Steve, pitched 14 seasons in the majors, including four with the Phillies. He won the National League Cy Young Award as a Phillie in 1987.

The Phillies are on the lookout for bullpen upgrades so the younger Bedrosion could be in play in Philadelphia if he pitches well at Triple A.