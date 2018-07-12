MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Make 'Strong' Offer For Manny Machado

Over the next three weeks, teams that are out of contention for playoff spots will be looking toward the future.

Many of them will listen to offers from contending teams in the months ahead of a deep playoff runs, and solidify their spot in the standings before the non-waiver Trade deadline on July 31.

Among the names that have been mentioned in trade rumors include Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. The Orioles have baseball's worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Yankees have made a strong offer for Machado, but not sure they are the favorites to land the All–Star. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Phillies are still talking with the Orioles about a potential Manny Machado trade, but the Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Brewers are still considered as the teams with the best offers on the table. (Jim Bowden, The Athletic)

• The Orioles are interested in getting LHP prospect Justus Sheffield and third basemen Brandon Drury from the Yankees and New York would also like to get left-handed reliever Zack Britton from Baltimore, so a potential Manny Machado trade could involve a lot of pieces from both teams. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Marlins are drawing interest in relievers Kyle Barraclough, Drew Steckenrider, Adam Conley and Brad Ziegler. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• Adrian Beltre says he would be open to a trade to a contender with a chance to win a World Series. (The Boston Globe)

• The Brewers have talked to the Minnesota Twins, primarily about second baseman Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• In search for starting pitching, the San Francisco Giants have let the Yankees know that Jeff Samardzija is available. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)