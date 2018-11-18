MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Could Be In Play For Both Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

The action has been quite slow during the free agent period in Major League Baseball, but there are still plenty of rumors concerning the hot stove.

A slew of teams are in the market for starting pitching, both in free agency and on the trade market. But the news will be dominated by Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, each seeking deals over $300 million. With the Winter Meetings less than a month away, expect the rumor mill to pick up in the coming weeks.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Philles are "in play" for both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado in free agency. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Mets won't deal Noah Syndergaard for a package of prospects, looking to build their MLB roster in any potential deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Orioles are expected to hire a veteran manager for 2019. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• RHP Nathan Eovaldi has at least nine suitors in free agency, including the Brewers, Braves and Phillies. (Nick Cafardo ,Boston Globe)

• Several teams have interest in Toronto SP Marcus Stroman. The Blue Jays have not engaged in "serious trade discussions." (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Closer Craig Kimbrel is "highly unlikely" to rejoin the Braves in free agency (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)