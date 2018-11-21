MLB Trade Rumors: Mets 'Seriously Considering' Deals for Noah Syndergaard

The hot stove is just starting to heat up.

The Yankees made the first significant move, trading for Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton and sending three prospects back to Seattle.

The top free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are expected to receive some of the biggest contracts in baseball history with a number of teams will to shell out the cash to sign one of the top stars in the league.

REITER: Ranking Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and baseball's top free agents

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Mets are seriously considering deals for Noah Syndergaard if they could fill "multiple holes with real impact" in return. At least six teams are believed to be real players for the Mets starting right-hander. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Free-agent Manny Machado clarified his 'Johnny Hustle' comment, saying he was wrong to answer the question in a certain way. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Phillies are considering other big names besides Bryce Harper and Machado. The team is showing interest in pitches Patrick Corbin and Craig Kimbrel. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The San Diego Padres have discussed a trade with Seattle Mariners involving shortstop Jean Segura and pitcher Mike Leake for outfielder Wil Myers. Leake needs to waive his no–trade clause. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Tampa Bay Rays first baseman C.J. Cron has been designated for assignment. Cron hit 30 home run last week. (Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times)

• The Los Angeles Dodgers designated right-hander Erik Goeddel, left0hander Zac Rosscup, and infielder/outfielder Tim Locastro and released right-hander Tom Koehler. (Team announcement)

• The Diamondbacks sign infielder Kelby Tomlinson to a minor-league deal. Tomlinson played the last four seasons with the San Francisco Giants. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive.com)

Story Continues

• The Dodgers, Astros and Braves have interest in catcher J.T> Realmuto. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)