MLB trade rumors: Padres have explored possible Cubs blockbuster

MLB rumors: Padres have explored possible Cubs blockbuster

The pre-trade deadline activity has been quiet across baseball, but the rumors continue to churn.

As far as the Cubs go, that includes a new report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reported late Sunday night the Padres — among other potential moves — have "explored" the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, outfielder Ian Happ and closer David Robertson.

San Diego's A.J. Preller is known as one of the most aggressive general managers in baseball. As Rosenthal notes, that possible Cubs deal is one of a several major moves Preller is exploring, along with a potential blockbuster for Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Contreras and Happ have been linked to the Padres in rumors and trade speculation on different occasions over the past month as San Diego looks to beef up its roster ahead of October.

The Padres' farm system has three top 100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and several former top prospects who have already graduated to the big leagues.

Whether Contreras, Happ and/or Robertson land in San Diego, they are some of the top trade chips on the market generating interest across the industry.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

