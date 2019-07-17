The Boston Red Sox were able to add depth to their rotation with the acquisition of starting pitcher Andrew Cashner, but before completing a trade with the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, at least one National League team was interested in his services.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday the Philadelphia Phillies were interested in Cashner, but ultimately decided to pass with the non-waiver trade deadline approaching. Here's why:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

*The Phillies had interest in right-hander Andrew Cashner before the Orioles traded him to the Red Sox, but backed off in part due to concerns about the pitcher's makeup. Several of the Phillies' acquisitions last season did not mix well in their clubhouse.

The Phillies might have lucked out in this situation.

Cashner's debut with the Red Sox came Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, and it was a lackluster performance. The veteran right-hander gave up eight hits, six runs (five earned) with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings. It would be foolish and unfair to call the Cashner trade a failure after just one outing, but he had allowed five earned runs in his previous five starts combined before Tuesday's loss.

The Red Sox lost 10-4 as their disappointing post-All Star break stretch continued.

Boston is three games behind the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics for the second wild-card playoff spot in the American League entering Wednesday's games. It's not an insurmountable gap, but for the defending World Series champions to return to the postseason, the starting pitching must improve quite a bit. Cashner will need to be part of that.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

MLB trade rumors: This NL team had interest in Andrew Cashner before Red Sox deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston