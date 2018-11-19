MLB Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested In Nathan Eovaldi

Awards season has come and gone, and now Major League Baseball teams are getting down to business of navigating the free agent market.

So far, the action has been slow, with few blockbuster trades.

The biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are expected to receive some of the biggest contracts in baseball history with a number of teams will to shell out the cash to sign one of the top stars in the league.

Fans might have to wait until the Winter Meetings, which will be held next month in Las Vegas, to see the majority of deals that will take place.

REITER: Ranking Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and baseball's top free agents

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• At least nine teams could be in the running to sign free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The Brewers, Phillies, Braves, Angels, White Sox, Blue Jays, Giants, Padres and Red Sox all have expressed interest the right-hannder. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Philles are "in play" for both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado in free agency. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Mets are unlikely to consider trading Noah Syndergaard or any other starting pitcher unless it can improve their roster next season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rangers may field offers for starting pitcher Mike Minor, who is owed $19 million over the next two years.(Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Arizona Diamondbacks has been "heavily" shopping pitcher Zack Greinke and could be willing to deal All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)