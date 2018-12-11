MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Actively Trying to Trade Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp

The Winter Meetings are finally here, and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected.

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Dodgers are actively trying to trade Yasiel Puig or Matt Kemp. (Mark Feinsand, The Athletic)

• It is becoming "less likely" that the Giants will trade ace Madison Bumgarner this winter. (Mark Feinsand, The Athletic)

• The Phillies remain "very aggressive" in their pursuit of free-agent reliever Zach Britton, but other teams are still in the mix. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Orioles are "closing in" on hiring Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their new manager. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Nationals have had a "few discussions" with free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu's representatives. (Jesse Doughterty, The Washington Post)

• The Reds and Dodgers have discussed trade packages that include Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig and other outfielders and pitchers. The Dodgers want to clear money for other pursuits. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Mets are pursuing Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto "heavily," but giving up starter Noah Syndergaard in a three-team deal seems less likely. The Marlins are interested in Mets shortstop Amed Rosario and another player for a deal. (Mike Puma, New York Post)

• Talks between the Yankees, Mets and Marlins regarding a three-team deal are not progressing. However, the Mets continue to show interest in acquiring catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Mets are "very aggressive" in their pursuit of Realmuto but are debating about giving up shortstop Amed Rosario or starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Yankees, White Sox and Phillies will meet with Manny Machado. Three other teams that are set to meet with him remain unnamed. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The White Sox, Braves and Phillies are interested in free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Giants are showing interest in Japanese free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Free-agent outfielder Billy Hamilton agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2020 season with the Royals. (Team announcement)

• The New York Yankees end their pursuit of Bryce Harper citing a crowded outfield, and continue to have talks concening Manny Machado and J.A. Happ. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Yankees are reportedly open to moving third baseman Miguel Andujar as it pursues free agent Manny Machado and Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Mets have started engaging the Marlins on coveted catcher J.T. Realmuto, with some discussions involving a possible three-way deal sending Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)

• Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is not available for trade. New York is listening to offers for right-hander Noah Syndergaard. (Joel Sherman, New York Post/MLB Network)

• Left-hander J.A. Happ could potentially sign with whichever team first offers him a three-year contract. Happ currently has several two-year offers to consider. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo)

• Outfielder Andrew McCutchen reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Phillies. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo)

• The White Sox reportedly acquired right-hander Ivan Nova from the Pirates. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Astros are interested in signing Michael Brantley, and desire to add a left-handed bat. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Braves do not plan on trading pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, outfielder Ender Inciarte or shortstop Dansby Swanson. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Reds are interested in free-agent left-hander Wade Miley. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Several teams, including the Cardinals, have inquired about Giants left-hander Will Smith. (Mark Saxon, The Athletic)

• The Mariners are interested in Japanese free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. (Greg Johns, MLB.com)

• Free-agent outfielder Billy Hamilton has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The agents for Harper and Machado are set to meet with the Phillies organization at the Winter Meetings. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)

• Free agent right-hander Tyson Ross and the Detroit Tigers reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $5.75 million. (Team announcement)