MLB Trade Rumors: Many Teams Interested In Marlins Closer AJ Ramos

The MLB Trade Deadline is nine days away yet deals have already started taking place all around the league.

On Friday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners assured their push for the playoffs in the American League West by acquiring reliever David Phelps in exchange for 19-year-old outfielder Brayan Hernandez and fellow prospects Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi.

Oakland A's starter Sonny Gray and Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish are among the top trade candidates.

The non-waiver trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on July 31.

Here are the latest rumors:

• The Los Angeles Dodgers are exploring the possibility of a deal with the New York Mets for Addison Reed. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Milwaukee Brewers are checking in on acquiring Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams interested in Miami Marlins closer AJ Ramos. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

“You never know if it’s your last day here at the ballpark with this team,” Ramos told reporters on Friday night.

• The Cubs are also interested in Justin Wilson of the Detroit Tigers and Brad Hand of the San Diego Padres. (Bruce Levine, CBS Chicago)