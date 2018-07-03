MLB Trade Rumors: Will Manny Machado be on the Move?

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and contenders will certainly be interested in adding key pieces to gear up for October.

Although no major trades have happened yet, Orioles slugger Manny Machado and Rangers lefty Cole Hamels have been involved in trade talks and rumors throughout the league.

Currently, both the Yankees and Red Sox are seeking pitching help, either in the starting rotation or in the bullpen. The Nationals and Astros are similarly aiming to shore up their pitching staff, while other teams like the Cubs and Dodgers will look to add a bat.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league

• Trade talks for Manny Machado are escalating and the Orioles want to move him before the trade deadline for maximum return (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic).

• The Washington Nationals have incquired about Matt Harvey and Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds (Jon Heyman, MLB Network).

• The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in a possible reunion with Cole Hamels, who still has a home there (Jon Heyman, MLB Network).

• The Yankees have emerged as the main player for Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ (Jon Heyman, MLB Network).

• The Brewers are in the market for a starting pitcher but do not want a rental (Jon Heyman, MLB Network).