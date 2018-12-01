MLB Trade Rumors: Indians Trade Catcher Yan Gomes for Nationals RHP Jefrey Rodriguez

As the Winter Meetings inch closer and closer, teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements.

Big name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason, but after yesterday's non-tender deadline, a number of other notable players are hitting the free agency market earlier than expected, with players like Wilmer Flores, Jonathan Schoop and Billy Hamilton all non-tendered by their clubs.

The rumor mill continues to churn after yesterday's news as new sluggers hit the market.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Indians have traded catcher Yan Gomes to the Nationals for right hander Jefrey Rodriguez, minor league outfielder Daniel Johnson and a player to be named. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Red Sox and Astros are seen as the top two contenders for free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Other teams still remain in the mix. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Reds non-tendered veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton. (C. Trent Rosencrans, The Athletic)