The Boston Red Sox traded Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Could Jackie Bradley Jr. be the next Sox player on the move?

Bradley is one of several players the Red Sox could look to deal before Monday's 4 p.m. MLB trade deadline. Here's the latest on Bradley's market, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman:

Indians, Giants among teams believed to have interest in Jackie Bradley Jr. - but ultimately, Red Sox may hold onto him — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2020

The Cleveland Indians are leading the American League Central entering Sunday, while the San Francisco Giants are two games out of a wild card berth in the National League.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Bradley is in the final year of his contract and eligible to be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. If the Red Sox don't view him as part of the team's future, it would make sense to trade him and get a prospect or two.

The 30-year-old outfielder is batting .245 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 29 games this season.

Bradley has been an inconsistent hitter his whole career, but his defense is Gold Glove caliber and he has lots of postseason experience. Those last two attributes are certainly valuable for playoff contenders.

MLB trade rumors: Indians, Giants 'believed to have interest' in Jackie Bradley Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston