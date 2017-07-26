MLB Trade Rumors: Giants Willing to Discuss Deals for Cueto, Samardzija

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made with one week before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Braves remain involved in discussions for A's pitcher Sonny Gray, while Oakland has expressed interest in Braves minor league outfielder Ronald Acuna. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The White Sox acquired minor-league outfielder Ryan Cordell from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitcher Anthony Swarzak. (Team announcement)

• Infielder Eduardo Nunez was traded from the Giants to the Red Sox in exchange for minor league pitchers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos. (Team announcement)

• The Giants are willing to talk about potential deals involving starting pitchers Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija. (Buster Olney, ESPN.com)

• The Cubs are interested in Mets backup catcher Rene Rivera. (Marc Carig, Newsday)

• The Rockies have expressed interest in the Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy. (Thomas Harding, MLB.com)

• The Pirates could be looking to add another bat before the trade deadline, as rumors continue to mount about Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

Injuries

• St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with mid-back tightness. Move is retroactive to July 23.

• Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher Danny Barnes on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.

• Tampa Bay Rays place pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. Move is retroactive to July 25.

• Miami Marlins placed first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with right oblique strain.

• St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Dexter Fowler on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist strain.

• Los Angeles Angels placed pitcher Alex Meyer on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Move is retroactive to July 21.