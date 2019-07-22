The Giants have three relievers whom other MLB teams covet.

Will Smith, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson all have been mentioned in trade rumors this month. But a problem has come up.

The Giants broke out of the All-Star break on fire and have put themselves in the middle of the NL wild-card race. Their hot streak almost certainly will delay Farhan Zaidi's decision to buy or sell.

If Zaidi is forced to wait, the market could be flooded with options for teams, driving down the price.

As ESPN's Buster Olney writes, that could hurt the return the Giants receive for Smith, Watson and/or Dyson:

"Some executives believe that by the time we get to the last hours before the trade deadline, there will be a lot of starting pitchers and relievers available, and if that's the case, then it could depress the possible return that the Giants or any other seller would get. It's possible, one evaluator indicated, that if San Francisco decided to unload some relievers, it might get offered Grade C prospects."

Zaidi reportedly had hoped to use the trio of relievers and ace Madison Bumgarner to replenish the Giants' farm system. But now, it's not certain that the Giants will be sellers before the July 31 trade deadline. If they do indeed decide to sell, it most likely will come after their two upcoming series with the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

But by then, it might be too late for Zaidi to acquire the top prospects he covets.

MLB trade rumors: Giants might receive only 'Grade C prospects' for relievers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area