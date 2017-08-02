MLB trade rumors: Finding the best August waiver-deal candidates

Baseball's trading season didn't end with the July 31 deadline. It just moved into a new round with a new set of challenges.

The biggest difference is that players must first clear waivers before being dealt in August. Get ready for leaks about players clearing waivers, being claimed on waivers or being pulled back from waivers.

Last year, major league teams made 21 trades during the waiver period and before the Aug. 31 deadline for playoff eligibility. The biggest names included Mark Rzepczynski, Carlos Ruiz, Erick Aybar, Coco Crisp and Fernando Salas.

Sporting News has put together an early list of players we consider realistic August trade targets in 2017. The pool will expand as more teams fall out of contention over the next 30 days. Fans can hope the group changing teams this year is more exciting than last year's crew.

One note: As these are trade candidates we consider realistic, this list doesn't include Justin Verlander. Sure, he'd pass through waivers with that big contract, and an injury disaster for a contender could mean he's dealt in August, but that's just not likely. On to the list ...





Curtis Granderson, OF, and Asdrubal Cabrera, IF, Mets





New York has been trying to deal the 30-somethings for weeks; now it should get both through waivers this month given how much money they're still owed (about $5 million for Granderson and about $2.75 million for Cabrera, plus a $2 million buyout of his 2018 club option). Teams ought to bite if the Mets signal they're willing to eat a lot of the cash. Granderson and Cabrera can make a lot of teams' benches better.

Rajai Davis, OF, Athletics





Oakland is never truly done dealing, and Davis can make most outfields stronger. Davis can still run at age 36 (19 stolen bases in 25 attempts), which means he can still play center field regularly. He has lost playing time to young outfielder Jaycob Brugman and figures to yield more at-bats amid the A's youth movement.





Tyler Clippard, RHP, White Sox





Teams will continue to shop for bullpen help, which means Clippard and dozens of similar relievers bear watching. The rebuilding Sox acquired Clippard from the Yankees as part of the Todd Frazier trade in July. He's 32 and can become a free agent at the end of the season. His 4.87 ERA in 40 2/3 innings between New York and Chicago is a red flag, however.





R.A. Dickey, RHP, Braves





The 42-year-old knuckleballer would be an expensive rental (about $4 million over the final two months), but teams would be getting a durable starter who is pitching well (2.13 ERA in his last eight starts). There has been no sign the Braves are interested in moving Dickey, however.





Kurt Suzuki, C, Braves





Atlanta's backup catcher has been low-key excellent this season. One injury to a contender's catcher suddenly makes a veteran backstop with 12 homers and 1.5 WAR in a part-time role pretty desirable. Suzuki also makes sense for a contender looking for help off the bench.