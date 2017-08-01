Yankees, Dodgers blockbusters highlight frantic MLB trade deadline

MLB trade rumors: Deadline Day news and live updates

Well, that was fun, wasn't it?

MLB trade deadline day really picked up with an hour to go before the 4 p.m. ET target, with the Yankees trading for A's ace Sonny Gray. And about 11 minutes after that hour passed, news broke that the Dodgers had finished a deal for Rangers ace Yu Darvish a minute before the deadline (and somehow kept it quiet until Ken Rosenthal broke the news).

Lots of other deals went down, too. If you want to relive the excitement from about noon until about 4:30, scroll back and take a trip, won't you?

MLB trades: Deadline Day rumors and news


4:34 p.m.: And here you go. Full deal for Yu Darvish to the Dodgers.



4:31 p.m.: One piece of the Dodgers' deal for Darvish emerges.



4:26 p.m.: Details on the Cingrani-to-Dodgers deal.



4:25 p.m.: We don't yet know who the Dodgers sent to Texas, but there's this ...



4:20 p.m.: Details on the Benoit-to-Pittsburgh deal.



4:17 p.m.: Everyone is watching. Everyone.



4:14 p.m.: And another deal, though not nearly as exciting as the Darvish one.



4:13 p.m.: UPDATE: Darvish is heading to the Dodgers.



4:12 p.m.: Yu Darvish late-breaking bombshell!



4:09 p.m.: And here's another one. This one ... makes very little sense. Maybe the Orioles see Beckham as a replacement for Manny Machado.



4:05 p.m.: There are always one or two deals that aren't announced until after the deadline. With this one, the Nationals add a guy with closing experience to the back of the bullpen. Great move.



4:04 p.m.: The cascade of "no more moves" tweets has started. This one from the Cubs. I won't post all of them here. Just know they're all over Twitter.



4:00 p.m.: For the Dodgers, Watson/Cingrani > Britton, apparently.



3:57 p.m.: Another lefty reliever moved. This time from the Reds.



3:56 p.m.: On deadline and still punny. Kudos.




3:51 p.m.: Tigers, out.



3:50 p.m.: Yu Darvish with his own Verlander moment.



3:47 p.m.: No movement in St. Louis.



3:45 p.m.: Love this from Justin Verlander.



3:41 p.m.: Remember, teams love to add relievers at the deadline.



3:38 p.m.: And there you go. Dodgers get Watson from the Pirates.



3:37 p.m.: Instead of repeating what I said on Twitter, I'll post the tweet.



3:32 p.m.: Might Yu Darvish, the prize rental starting pitcher, stay in Texas the rest of the year?



3:30 p.m.: Safe prediction: If this happens, Dodgers fans will not be very happy.



3:27 p.m.: Well, that's interesting. The Diamondbacks are looking at a defensive whiz at shortstop. Iglesias is under club control next year, too, and then he can become a free agent.



3:25 p.m.: The return the Blue Jays get in the Joe Smith-to-Cleveland deal.



3:21 p.m.: Mariners have been quiet today.



3:19 p.m.: A little context for this Yankees-get-Sonny Gray deal ...



3:12 p.m.: Cleveland lands a reliever. Jays continue to move players in a disappointing season.



3:11 p.m.: Nobody can accuse the Yankees of being boring this season.



3:05 p.m.: Details emerging ...



2:59 p.m.: With one hour to go before the deadline, we have our first blockbuster of the day.



2:51 p.m.: OK, back at it. The Orioles made a deal.



And here's why Orioles fans should be frustrated with that deal (and others like it).



2:50 p.m.: Sorry, got distracted by the world of politics for a minute. Wow.



2:31 p.m.: For the Jays, trading Liriano was more about the minor-leaguer who arrives along with Nori Aoki.



2:28 p.m.: If teams are hoping to buy low on Sonny Gray ... maybe he doesn't get moved today. Again, remember that he's under club control for another two years after 2017, so the A's will not move him if they don't find an acceptable return.



2:25 p.m.: You aren't the only one wondering about the magic of deadline-day rumors.



2:19 p.m.: Blue Jays are on the verge of going from kind of selling to all-out selling.



2:07 p.m.: It's odd to say a team that's been so very good is under a lot of pressure today, but it's true. The Dodgers have been playoff regulars lately — eight times since 2004 — but they haven't won the World Series since 1988. That's a long, long time ago.



This October is World Series-or-bust, which kinda makes today blockbuster-or-bust.

1:58 p.m.: This is a reunion. Jeffress had a 2.38 in 158 appearances for Milwaukee over parts of three seasons, then was dealt to Texas in the Jonathan Lucroy trade last season. He's struggled this year, though, posting a 5.31 ERA/5.83 FIP with the Rangers.



1:56 p.m.: Everybody wants Brad Hand. Lefty reliever has a 2.57 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings over the past two years. He's under club control through 2019, so the price will be steep.



1:54 p.m.: The cost for Francisco Liriano ...



1:49 p.m.: My two (more) cents: The Astros need to act quickly.



1:41 p.m.: My two cents: The Astros would be a better playoff team with Britton pitching the ninth and Ken Giles as the setup guy.



1:40 p.m.: Friendly reminder that the trade deadline arrives in 140 minutes ...



1:37 p.m.: We have another deal! Almost, at least.



1:31 p.m.: The A's have made a trade! No, not that one.



And this is why the Diamondbacks made that deal ...



1:16 p.m.: The Reds are open to trading free agent-to-be Zack Cozart but they're asking too much for the donkey, I guess.



1:07 p.m.: The Jays are basically out of contention (8 back in the AL East, 7 out of the wild-card spot with seven teams in front of them), so don't be surprised to see them make a couple moves today. Here's one possibility ...



12:56 p.m.: Seriously, can you imagine a Britton/Jansen combo in the eighth/ninth innings? And seventh-through-ninth in the really important playoff games? Just dominant.



12:55 p.m.: Nothing is easy on deadline day.



12:53 p.m.: Linked to Derrick Goold's article on Lance Lynn earlier. Here's a Lynn rumor, with a possible destination if the Cardinals decide to sell.



12:39 p.m.: Add the Nationals to the Brandon Kintzler list.



Kintzler, who turns 33 , was a reliable reliever for the Brewers for a couple years, then signed with the Twins as a minor-league free agent after the 2015 season. The Twins gave him a chance to close last year, and he went 17-for-20 in the role. This year, he's 28-for-32 in save opportunities with a 2.78 ERA.

12:28 p.m.: Well, this makes today much more interesting.



And, keep in mind that Britton's eligible to become a free agent after the 2018 season, which is why he's available. Know what other Orioles are eligible to become free agents after 2018? Mildly big names: Manny Machado, Adam Jones, J.J. Hardy and Brad Brach.

If Britton gets traded today, expect most (or all) of those other guys to be dealt by next spring.

12:27 p.m.: Your reminder that contenders can never have enough relievers ...



12:19 p.m.: Oh really?



12:16 p.m.: This isn't brand-new-at-12:16-pm news, but it's a good read on where the Cardinals stand on the whole Lance Lynn situation.



12:15 p.m.: We'll put this one in the "also happened today" column.



12:10 p.m.: Well, this is disappointing for the rumor mill.



On the other hand, we have this final-hour drama ahead ...



12:04 p.m.: A couple weeks ago the Twins were buyers. Now, they're sellers. Jaime Garcia, they hardly knew ya up north. And here's the thing: They were right to be buyers, and now they're right to be sellers. They took a shot, and it didn't work (though it wasn't Garcia's fault).



11:47 p.m.: This is the first of what will probably be about 137 Sonny Gray updates.




11:41 p.m. : The Marlins are sellers, no doubt, but they're not as willing to part with guys who are under club control for reasonable salaries for years to come.



Straily is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, and he's under club control through 2020. He's made 22 starts for the Marlins this year, with a 3.79 ERA and 4.30 FIP. Those aren't stunning numbers, but they're the kind of numbers that show consistency. Even if the Marlins aren't planning to be contenders the next couple years, they still need cost-controlled consistency in the rotation.