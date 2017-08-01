Yankees, Dodgers blockbusters highlight frantic MLB trade deadline

Well, that was fun, wasn't it?

MLB trade deadline day really picked up with an hour to go before the 4 p.m. ET target, with the Yankees trading for A's ace Sonny Gray. And about 11 minutes after that hour passed, news broke that the Dodgers had finished a deal for Rangers ace Yu Darvish a minute before the deadline (and somehow kept it quiet until Ken Rosenthal broke the news).

Lots of other deals went down, too. If you want to relive the excitement from about noon until about 4:30, scroll back and take a trip, won't you?

4:34 p.m.: And here you go. Full deal for Yu Darvish to the Dodgers.

Rangers' return for Darvish is Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis.

4:31 p.m.: One piece of the Dodgers' deal for Darvish emerges.

Willie Calhoun is one of the pieces going to #Rangers in Yu Darvish deal, source says.

4:26 p.m.: Details on the Cingrani-to-Dodgers deal.

Scott Van Slyke, an OF, has been back and forth from MLB to Minors since 2012. Clementina is a catcher/1B at rookie level. #reds

4:25 p.m.: We don't yet know who the Dodgers sent to Texas, but there's this ...

Alex Verdugo not in the Darvish trade.

4:20 p.m.: Details on the Benoit-to-Pittsburgh deal.

4:17 p.m.: Everyone is watching. Everyone.

A couple "wows" in the Nationals clubhouse with Darvish to Dodgers news.

4:14 p.m.: And another deal, though not nearly as exciting as the Darvish one.

4:13 p.m.: UPDATE: Darvish is heading to the Dodgers.

4:12 p.m.: Yu Darvish late-breaking bombshell!

4:09 p.m.: And here's another one. This one ... makes very little sense. Maybe the Orioles see Beckham as a replacement for Manny Machado.

4:05 p.m.: There are always one or two deals that aren't announced until after the deadline. With this one, the Nationals add a guy with closing experience to the back of the bullpen. Great move.

Nationals trade for Brandon Kintzler, according to a person familiar.

4:04 p.m.: The cascade of "no more moves" tweets has started. This one from the Cubs. I won't post all of them here. Just know they're all over Twitter.

Deadline passes. No more Cub moves. Finish July adding Quintana (WSox), J.Wilson/Avila (Tigers). With Yanks, among bigger hauls of month.

4:00 p.m.: For the Dodgers, Watson/Cingrani > Britton, apparently.

3:57 p.m.: Another lefty reliever moved. This time from the Reds.

Sources: The Reds have traded Tony Cingrani. Not sure to whom yet.

3:56 p.m.: On deadline and still punny. Kudos.

3:51 p.m.: Tigers, out.

#Tigers are done for the deadline, source says. Verlander, Kinsler, Iglesias all staying in Detroit. @MLBNetwork @MLB

3:50 p.m.: Yu Darvish with his own Verlander moment.

3:47 p.m.: No movement in St. Louis.

Lance Lynn was confident yesterday that he would not be traded. So far, he's right. 14 minutes until Deadline: https://t.co/g0pHX1EIBZ

3:45 p.m.: Love this from Justin Verlander.

3:41 p.m.: Remember, teams love to add relievers at the deadline.







Luis Madero goes from #diamondbacks to #angels for David Hernandez

— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017







3:38 p.m.: And there you go. Dodgers get Watson from the Pirates.









3:37 p.m.: Instead of repeating what I said on Twitter, I'll post the tweet.







LRT: If the Dodgers wind up with Watson instead of Britton and Darvish ends up staying in Texas, I'm guessing Dodgers fans will be furious.

— Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) July 31, 2017







3:32 p.m.: Might Yu Darvish, the prize rental starting pitcher, stay in Texas the rest of the year?







It's now looking like #Rangers Yu Darvish to the #Dodgers or nowhere, barring last minute surprise, exec says

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017







3:30 p.m.: Safe prediction: If this happens, Dodgers fans will not be very happy.







Source: #Dodgers talking to #Pirates about Tony Watson. Fallback option if they don’t get Britton.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017







3:27 p.m.: Well, that's interesting. The Diamondbacks are looking at a defensive whiz at shortstop. Iglesias is under club control next year, too, and then he can become a free agent.









3:25 p.m.: The return the Blue Jays get in the Joe Smith-to-Cleveland deal.







The #Bluejays receive two low-end prospects from #Indians for Joe Smith, none ranked among their top 30

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017







3:21 p.m.: Mariners have been quiet today.







45 minutes to the deadline and we go to Jerry Dipoto's office. pic.twitter.com/uqOsATnToI

— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 31, 2017







3:19 p.m.: A little context for this Yankees-get-Sonny Gray deal ...







Love Gray trade for both. #Yankees get their man. #Athletics get three big pieces, even if Kaprelian, Fowler out for season with injuries.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017







3:12 p.m.: Cleveland lands a reliever. Jays continue to move players in a disappointing season.









3:11 p.m.: Nobody can accuse the Yankees of being boring this season.







At AS break #Yankees had worry about staff quality/depth, have added Kahnle, Robertson, Gray, Garcia.

— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017







3:05 p.m.: Details emerging ...







Can confirm NYY gets Sonny Gray & $1.5 int'l slot money for Jorge Mateo, Dustin Fowler & James Kaprielian. 1st: @JackCurryYES & @JeffPassan

— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2017







2:59 p.m.: With one hour to go before the deadline, we have our first blockbuster of the day.







Source: Gray to Yankees done. Fowler, Mateo, Kaprelian coming back.

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2017







2:51 p.m.: OK, back at it. The Orioles made a deal.







#Yankees traded AA pitcher Yefry Ramirez to #Orioles for international pool dollars

— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017







And here's why Orioles fans should be frustrated with that deal (and others like it).







One of baseball's great traditions: The Orioles giving their international bonus pool money to other clubs. https://t.co/5BTLtyIapH

— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) July 29, 2017







2:50 p.m.: Sorry, got distracted by the world of politics for a minute. Wow.









2:31 p.m.: For the Jays, trading Liriano was more about the minor-leaguer who arrives along with Nori Aoki.







Teoscar Hernandez is a good get for the Blue Jays. Versatile OF with power and speed and can play all 3 OF spots. https://t.co/G3AfaBY4t5

— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 31, 2017







2:28 p.m.: If teams are hoping to buy low on Sonny Gray ... maybe he doesn't get moved today. Again, remember that he's under club control for another two years after 2017, so the A's will not move him if they don't find an acceptable return.







Several clubs in the same boat from what I'm hearing: https://t.co/8BiNWOVA7a

— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 31, 2017







2:25 p.m.: You aren't the only one wondering about the magic of deadline-day rumors.







If executives r grinding 2 get things done during deadline, how do they have time to text reporters and tell them what deals r being worked?

— Justin Turner (@redturn2) July 31, 2017







2:19 p.m.: Blue Jays are on the verge of going from kind of selling to all-out selling.







The #Royals in talks with #Bluejays about acquiring another starter, JA Happ/Marco Estrada

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017







2:07 p.m.: It's odd to say a team that's been so very good is under a lot of pressure today, but it's true. The Dodgers have been playoff regulars lately — eight times since 2004 — but they haven't won the World Series since 1988. That's a long, long time ago.







Under 2 hours for #Dodgers to add pitcher to help get thru Oct, to their 1st title since '88. Still looking at big guys.

— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017







This October is World Series-or-bust, which kinda makes today blockbuster-or-bust.

1:58 p.m.: This is a reunion. Jeffress had a 2.38 in 158 appearances for Milwaukee over parts of three seasons, then was dealt to Texas in the Jonathan Lucroy trade last season. He's struggled this year, though, posting a 5.31 ERA/5.83 FIP with the Rangers.







#Rangers have traded Jeremy Jeffress to the #Brewers

— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017







1:56 p.m.: Everybody wants Brad Hand. Lefty reliever has a 2.57 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings over the past two years. He's under club control through 2019, so the price will be steep.







things heating up a bit with brad hand. nats, astros, dodgers, maybe yanks, indians all possible players.

— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017







1:54 p.m.: The cost for Francisco Liriano ...







Source: Astros are sending OF Nori Aoki and a Minor League player to the Blue Jays.

— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2017







1:49 p.m.: My two (more) cents: The Astros need to act quickly.









1:41 p.m.: My two cents: The Astros would be a better playoff team with Britton pitching the ninth and Ken Giles as the setup guy.







One source describes #Astros ’ pursuit of Britton as “serious.” Executive with one of clubs involved believes deal with HOU is close.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017







1:40 p.m.: Friendly reminder that the trade deadline arrives in 140 minutes ...









1:37 p.m.: We have another deal! Almost, at least.







#BlueJays and #Astros deal for Francisco Liriano is pending a physical. Sounds like an outfielder in coming back in return

— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 31, 2017







1:31 p.m.: The A's have made a trade! No, not that one.







A’s trade Adam Rosales to Arizona for RHP Jeferson Mejia.

— Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) July 31, 2017







And this is why the Diamondbacks made that deal ...







In a corresponding move, the #Dbacks place infielder Chris Owings on the 60-day DL with a fractured right middle finger.

— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2017







1:16 p.m.: The Reds are open to trading free agent-to-be Zack Cozart but they're asking too much for the donkey, I guess.







Less than 3 hours to trade deadline. #reds are engaged in discussions but nothing happening at the moment

— Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) July 31, 2017







1:07 p.m.: The Jays are basically out of contention (8 back in the AL East, 7 out of the wild-card spot with seven teams in front of them), so don't be surprised to see them make a couple moves today. Here's one possibility ...







Sources: #Astros talking to #BlueJays about Liriano. HOU also working on other things. Likely would use Liriano as reliever if deal happens.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017







12:56 p.m.: Seriously, can you imagine a Britton/Jansen combo in the eighth/ninth innings? And seventh-through-ninth in the really important playoff games? Just dominant.







Dave Roberts: “That wipeout lefty is something that does make sense." https://t.co/UY7e0SdVKq https://t.co/djChDGb1Wd

— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 31, 2017







12:55 p.m.: Nothing is easy on deadline day.







The Red Sox are still waiting on medicals on Addison Reed.

— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017







12:53 p.m.: Linked to Derrick Goold's article on Lance Lynn earlier. Here's a Lynn rumor, with a possible destination if the Cardinals decide to sell.







Speculation within the industry that Lance Lynn might fit best with the Cleveland Indians.

— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017







12:39 p.m.: Add the Nationals to the Brandon Kintzler list.







Nationals in touch with Twins about Brandon Kintzler, according to person familiar with talks. They are not the only ones, of course.

— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 31, 2017







Kintzler, who turns 33 , was a reliable reliever for the Brewers for a couple years, then signed with the Twins as a minor-league free agent after the 2015 season. The Twins gave him a chance to close last year, and he went 17-for-20 in the role. This year, he's 28-for-32 in save opportunities with a 2.78 ERA.

12:28 p.m.: Well, this makes today much more interesting.







The perception of O's is they have been purposefully moving toward a trade of Zach Britton. Evaluator: "I'd be shocked if he doesn't move."

— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017







And, keep in mind that Britton's eligible to become a free agent after the 2018 season, which is why he's available. Know what other Orioles are eligible to become free agents after 2018? Mildly big names: Manny Machado, Adam Jones, J.J. Hardy and Brad Brach.

If Britton gets traded today, expect most (or all) of those other guys to be dealt by next spring.

12:27 p.m.: Your reminder that contenders can never have enough relievers ...







The Angels are marketing Bud Norris and David Hernandez and are expected to move them before the deadline.

— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017







12:19 p.m.: Oh really?







And just to be clear, Billy Beane never asked #Yankees for Frazier or Torres. Never been on the table.

— Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) July 31, 2017







12:16 p.m.: This isn't brand-new-at-12:16-pm news, but it's a good read on where the Cardinals stand on the whole Lance Lynn situation.







For Lynn, this has a double meaning. #Cardinals do indeed have his phone number, but they also know by the number it will take to sign him. https://t.co/Xjfv3dM9Zo

— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2017







12:15 p.m.: We'll put this one in the "also happened today" column.







Not a trade, but Arizona has added a utility guy. Emilio Bonifacio to Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal, per source.

— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 31, 2017







12:10 p.m.: Well, this is disappointing for the rumor mill.







The #Tigers say that Justin Verlander and Justin Upton definitely will NOT be traded today. They will check back in market this winter.

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017







On the other hand, we have this final-hour drama ahead ...







Deals involving Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray not expected to materialize until final hour of deadline.

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017







12:04 p.m.: A couple weeks ago the Twins were buyers. Now, they're sellers. Jaime Garcia, they hardly knew ya up north. And here's the thing: They were right to be buyers, and now they're right to be sellers. They took a shot, and it didn't work (though it wasn't Garcia's fault).







As @jcrasnick just said, Brandon Kintzler is the most in demand of the #Twins in play.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017







11:47 p.m.: This is the first of what will probably be about 137 Sonny Gray updates.







Sonny Gray to #Yankees remains the expectation of multiple execs involved in pitching market, but no sign yet that deal is imminent. @MLB

— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2017









A's came off Frazier/Torres package and asked for Florial/Mateo package + more. #Yankees will not make that deal either. 4 hours to go.

— Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) July 31, 2017







11:41 p.m. : The Marlins are sellers, no doubt, but they're not as willing to part with guys who are under club control for reasonable salaries for years to come.







teams say marlins want to be "overwhelmed" for dan straily. trade remains less than likely.

— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017







Straily is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, and he's under club control through 2020. He's made 22 starts for the Marlins this year, with a 3.79 ERA and 4.30 FIP. Those aren't stunning numbers, but they're the kind of numbers that show consistency. Even if the Marlins aren't planning to be contenders the next couple years, they still need cost-controlled consistency in the rotation.