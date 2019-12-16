MLB Trade Rumors: Could Padres be a suitor for Red Sox' Mookie Betts?

Add another National League West team to Mookie Betts' list of suitors.

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has "discussed" a trade for the Boston Red Sox outfielder this offseason, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday.

Rosenthal noted Betts was one of several big names on Preller's trade wish list, which includes Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and others.

But the Padres' reported interest in Betts is worth mentioning as Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom mulls whether to trade his superstar outfielder.

San Diego boasts one of the deepest farm systems in baseball with seven prospects on MLB's 2019 Top 100 list, including the No. 3 overall prospect, left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

If Bloom wants to replenish Boston's barren farm system, a trade with San Diego involving Betts (and possibly pitcher David Price?) could be an intriguing place to start.

Betts figures to have plenty other asset-rich suitors, though. The Atlanta Braves are brimming with young talent and are logical candidates to add Betts to that mix, while the spend-happy Los Angeles Dodgers have the cash to take on Betts' expected record contract.

With MLB's Winter Meetings now over and big moves already starting -- the Texas Rangers reportedly landed former Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber on Sunday -- Betts' situation should be monitored closely ... with a keen eye on the NL West.

