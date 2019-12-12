The Boston Red Sox are a team to watch in the MLB trade market with a few high-priced veterans that could be moved to shed payroll.

Starting pitcher David Price, who makes $32 million annually and is signed through 2022, is an option. Another one is outfielder Jackie Bradley, who could make more than $10 million in 2020 before being eligible for unrestricted free agency entering the 2021 season.

Which teams would be willing to acquire one (or perhaps both) of these players? One potential destination is the Toronto Blue Jays, per Sportsnet.ca's Shi Davidi.

"On the trade front, they've explored taking on David Price and Jackie Bradley Jr., from the Boston Red Sox and J.A. Happ from the New York Yankees, but the cost in both dollars and prospect capital remains too high."

Multiple teams reportedly have shown interest in trading for Price, and one team that talked to the Red Sox about the veteran left-hander is the San Diego Padres.

Price does have a history with the Blue Jays, so it's not too surprising they would at least explore a reunion. He was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Blue Jays before the 2015 trade deadline. Price helped Toronto reach the American League Championship Series that season, where it lost to the Kansas City Royals. He left the Blue Jays that winter to sign with the Red Sox in free agency.

The Red Sox reportedly are "actively" trying to trade Bradley. The 29-year-old batted .225 with 21 home runs and 65 RBI in 2019. He's one of the best defensive players in all of baseball.

The Blue Jays need upgrades at several positions up-and-down their roster after three consecutive fourth-place finishes in the American League East. Toronto has not made the postseason since 2016 when it lost to the Cleveland Indians in the ALCS.

MLB trade rumors: Blue Jays have 'explored taking on David Price and Jackie Bradley Jr.' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston