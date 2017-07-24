MLB trade deadline tracker: Twins snag Jaime Garcia from Braves

This is Yahoo Sports’ MLB trade deadline tracker, your one-stop shop for all the wackiness that goes down during trade season. This post will serve as a comprehensive list of every deal made, both big and small, before the deadline. We’ll constantly update it throughout the week.

TWINS ACQUIRE PITCHER JAIME GARCIA FROM THE BRAVES FOR 19-YEAR-OLD RIGHTY HUASCAR YNOA

The Minnesota Twins have gotten off to a better start than anticipated, and sit just one game out of the second wild card spot in the American League. Instead of sitting back and hoping that continues, the team decided to make a modest play to strengthen its rotation with Jaime Garcia. The 31-year-old has been serviceable with the Atlanta Braves this year, posting a 4.30 ERA over 113 innings. Garcia should help a Twins rotation that ranks 24th in the majors with a 4.92 ERA. He’ll be a free-agent at the end of the season. Minnesota also picked up catcher Anthony Recker and some cash in the deal.

The 19-year-old Ynoa came into the year ranked as the Twins’ No. 29 prospect according to Baseball America. He’s struggled in rookie ball, posting a 5.26 ERA over 25 2/3 innings. His strikeout rate remains strong, and he’s capable of hitting 95 mph with his fastball. He’s the brother of Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Ynoa.

View photos Trevor Cahill will try to help the Royals in the second half. (AP Photo) More

ROYALS AND PADRES SWAP TRAVIS WOOD AND TREVOR CAHILL, AND FOUR OTHERS, IN SIX-PLAYER DEAL

The Kansas City Royals are going to take one more shot at the postseason before they break up their core. The team picked up pitchers Trevor Cahill, Ryan Buchter and Brandon Maurer in a six-player deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. Of that trio, Cahill has been the best of the bunch, posting a 3.69 ERA over 61 innings in 11 starts. Maurer has a 5.72 ERA despite strong peripherals in the bullpen. Buchter has posted a solid 3.05 ERA over 38 1/3 innings. Cahill is set to be a free-agent at the end of the season. Maurer and Buchter are under Royals’ control for multiple years.

In exchange, the Padres picked up Travis Wood, Matt Strahm and Esteury Ruiz. Wood is the biggest name of the group, but he’s struggled this season. Through 41 2/3 innings, he has a 6.91 ERA. Strahm, 25, was in the midst of a tough year before tearing his patellar tendon. He had a 5.45 ERA prior to the injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season as he recovers. Strahm was considered the team’s No. 2 prospect coming into the year according to Baseball America. Ruiz, an 18-year-old infielder, is having a fantastic season in rookie ball. Through 21 games, he’s hitting .419/.440/.779. Both Strahm and Ruiz are under team control for multiple seasons. Wood is under contract through at least 2018.

View photos David Phelps was traded for four prospects. (AP Photo) More

MARINERS ACQUIRE DAVID PHELPS AND TYLER O’NEIL FOR FIVE PROSPECTS

The Seattle Mariners made two separate trades to try and strengthen the club for the second half. The first involved picking up reliever David Phelps from the Marlins for four prospects, the best of which was outfielder Brayan Hernandez.

The team also sent power-hitting outfielder Tyler O’Neil to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for pitcher Marco Gonzales. Both players ranked fairly high on each team’s prospect lists.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports: