MLB's 2021 trade deadline is approaching. The frenzy all has to happen by July 30 at 4 p.m. ET. Contenders will stock up on talent. New contenders will emerge. And some big stars will move.

A's bolster bullpen with Andrew Chafin

Currently clutching the American League's second wild-card spot, the Oakland A's are reportedly making a deal to add firepower in the bullpen. The A's are set to acquire left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

The A’s are on the verge of acquiring left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Cubs, pending a review of medical records. @Feinsand first reported a trade involving Chafin was close. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2021

The deal, still pending medicals, would give Oakland a second reliable southpaw in the bullpen and add flexibility for Jake Diekman, one of their best relievers. The mustachioed Chafin has been excellent for the Cubs in 2021, logging a 2.06 ERA in 39 1/3 innings.

The A's will be sending back two players, according to Rosenthal, including outfielder Greg Deichmann. Chafin was among the most obvious trade chips once the Cubs faded from contention and signaled their intention to sell.

Padres acquire Adam Frazier from Pirates

The San Diego Padres dealt for the versatile Adam Frazier Sunday, sending three prospects back to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The always aggressive A.J. Preller started off trade season by adding a second baseman who makes a ton of contact and can also play the outfield. Manager Jayce Tingler now has the option of starting four current All-Stars in his infield as the Padres try to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

In return, the Padres sent infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, and right-handed reliever Michell Miliano to Pittsburgh. None are impact prospects, but the Pirates reportedly have high hopes for Marcano. At best he might evolve into ... something like Frazier.

Rays deal for Twins slugger Nelson Cruz

The Tampa Bay Rays made the first big deal ahead of the deadline, swooping in to snag beloved designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the flailing Minnesota Twins.

Cruz, now 41 years old, has been one of baseball's best hitters despite his advancing age. He adds a new dimension to a Rays lineup that lacked a consistent top-level power threat.

