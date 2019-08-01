MLB trade deadline: Recapping Giants' additions, subtractions on wild day

PHILADELPHIA -- The frantic final hour before Wednesday's deadline led to some odd visuals around Citizens Bank Park.

Sam Dyson, not knowing he was about to be traded, played catch with his fellow relievers a few minutes before 4 p.m. and at one point helped the Phillies grounds crew corral a tarp that was threatening to fly away in the wind. Joe Panik gave Will Smith a hug when it became clear Smith was staying, only to find out a few minutes later that left-handed-hitting second baseman Scooter Gennett had been acquired, potentially ending Panik's time here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As the dust settled, Madison Bumgarner, Smith and Tony Watson -- three big trade chips who remained -- huddled in the dugout and talked it all over quietly.

The Giants ended up making five different moves involving 13 players, with three coming out after the deadline. Players lost track, reporters lost track, you probably lost track. So here's a rundown:

Out: Sam Dyson, Mark Melancon, Drew Pomeranz, Ray Black, Jacob Lopez.

Dyson is the biggest loss, having served as Smith's primary setup man and a fill-in closer. Watson and Reyes Moronta will handle the eighth moving forward.

Farhan Zaidi's most impressive moves involved Melancon and Pomeranz. He got two players back for Melancon while shedding the $18 million or so left on his deal. Pomeranz struggled as a starter but had four eye-opening outings as a reliever and Zaidi packaged him with Ray Black to get a good prospect. The Giants should be able to adequately replace Melancon and Pomeranz in-house, and Black was mostly in Triple-A anyway.

Lopez, a 21-year-old pitching in short-season ball, wasn't much of a prospect. He was sent to Tampa Bay for Joseph McCarthy.

In: Scooter Gennett

Story continues

The Giants just had to cough up a player to be named later or cash for Gennett, a 29-year-old who was an All-Star last season. A groin injury has limited Gennett to 20 games this season and he has just a .489 OPS, but it was .847 last year and .874 the year before. Gennett had 23 homers last year and 27 in 2017, and Zaidi is betting that he'll find that form.

Gennett figures to be the main second baseman, with Donovan Solano facing lefties.

New Prospects: INF Mauricio Dubon, RHP Prelander Berroa, RHP Kai Wei Teng, OF Jaylin Davis, RHP Tristan Beck, RHP Daniel Winkler, OF Joseph McCarthy.

Dubon, Davis and McCarthy are three players Zaidi mentioned as options for the final two months of this season, and all three are headed to Triple-A Sacramento. Dubon enters as the organization's eighth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and may be the next man up currently at both shortstop and second. He also could become a super-utility player and handle some outfield. Zaidi described a Chris Taylor-ish role for him on Wednesday.

Davis is 25 years old like Dubon and has 25 homers in 366 at-bats this season. He could get a look pretty soon. McCarthy is more of an OBP guy and was having a down year, but the Giants are hopeful the power comes.

[RELATED: Zaidi explains why Giants kept Madison Bumgarner]

Zaidi said pro scouting director Zack Minasian is higher on Berroa and Teng than the prospect lists and believes both can remain starters. The organization also believes Beck, who was a mid-teens prospect for a good Braves system, can contribute to the big league rotation soon.

The Giants did not get high-end talent after holding onto Bumgarner and Smith, but they certainly added plenty of depth.

MLB trade deadline: Recapping Giants' additions, subtractions on wild day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area