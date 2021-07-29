As MLB trade deadline nears, Giants show off talent vs. Dodgers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Pavlovic
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Giants feeling good regardless of what happens at deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler planned to go home Thursday night and make two lineups for Friday's game, one with Buster Posey starting and one with Curt Casali at catcher, but even that might not be enough. 

There is a chance that before most of Kapler's players get to the ballpark on Friday, the Giants will have a different look. Major League Baseball's trade deadline is at 1 p.m. and while the Giants haven't swung a deal yet, they have been busy behind the scenes. 

Sources characterized their search as one that is mostly focused on bigger names, the kinds of impact players that could take a roster chock full of depth to the next level, making this team more of a World Series contender. That list included Max Scherzer, although as the Giants played the Dodgers on Thursday, word emerged that Scherzer is potentially headed to the Padres

As those rumors circulated, the Giants watched Johnny Cueto show spectacular timing. The veteran right-hander had perhaps his most impressive start of the year given the opponent and the stakes, taking a shutout into the sixth and leading the way in a 5-0 win

Cueto's outing was one of many reminders Thursday that the Giants may be just fine if the clubhouse is intact Friday afternoon. They have one of the best rotations in the NL, and with Logan Webb throwing the way he is and Cueto shutting down the Dodgers, starting pitching is more of a luxury than a need. 

The bullpen is always an easy place to add, but Jarlin Garcia continued his dominant stretch by getting Cueto out of a jam, and Dominic Leone, Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee cruised. Rogers seemed to make his own statement, striking out the side in the eighth inning against a team that has seen him well

The Giants have looked for lineup help, too, with Chicago's Kris Bryant standing out as the biggest target. But if they can't get an impact bat there, they won't worry too much. They have reinforcements on the way. Brandon Crawford returned from the IL with a two-run double and Brandon Belt is starting a rehab assignment. Evan Longoria and Tommy La Stella are not far behind. 

Because of all this, Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris find themselves in a good spot. The Giants are 64-38 and have a three-game lead in the NL West, and this already appears to be a roster capable of winning the division and making noise in October. Zaidi and Harris can be patient, waiting to see what is possible or reasonable before the deadline.

"I think we're in a pretty good position," Crawford said. "First place is a good position to be in. We could always add pieces, there are some guys that are available that could probably help us. But we have the best record in baseball so we're doing things pretty (well) also. If we add, great. If we don't, great. We're playing well."

Cueto entered the day as the veteran with perhaps the most on the line. He has been inconsistent, but against the Dodgers he pitched like someone eager to hold his rotation spot. Afterward, he said he'll be on board no matter what the front office does.

"I'm here to do my job," he said. "I'm here to win games. Whatever the decision is that's made by the manager or the general manager, it will be respected."

RELATED: Giants prospect Doval apparently hits 104.5 mph

Cueto allowed just four hits, but Donovan Solano's bobble and a long walk by Justin Turner loaded the bases in the sixth. Kapler came out for a conversation and decided to summon Garcia, who has been one of the better relievers in the NL since returning from the IL. He whiffed Cody Bellinger on three pitches, helping secure a win for Cueto, who hit 95.6 mph, a season-best. 

"I thought it was Johnny's best outing in a long time," Kapler said. "I also thought his stuff was especially crisp. I certainly think his timing mechanisms, the ability to upset the rhythm and the timing of the opposing hitters, was important. He had really good body control today. The fastball was as good as we've seen it in a long time, so I think those things were key to Johnny's success today."

Cueto's outing should allow Zaidi and Harris to feel a bit better about their rotation moving forward no matter what they do on the market. It came with a price, though. Garcia often accompanies Cueto on shopping trips in big cities, so stranding three of Cueto's runners could earn Garcia one of the best hauls of deadline week.

"I think I'm going to buy him a bottle of wine," Cueto said, "And yeah, he has earned himself some shoes from Louis Vuitton."

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Will Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens pull the trigger on a major deal?

    It could be coming soon if so, but what else might be on tap?

  • Jets situation with Zach Wilson shouldn't have come to this

    The sight of quarterback Mike White taking the first snaps of training camp was certainly not something new Jets coach Robert Saleh envisioned. This is supposed to be Zach Wilson’s team now and he was supposed to be there for the first practice.

  • Sixers asked Warriors for Wiggins, Wiseman and picks for Ben Simmons

    The Warriors rejected a lopsided trade request from the Sixers that involved Ben Simmons.

  • 49ers working out former first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick

    #49ers working out former first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick:

  • Giants' Buster Posey passes concussion tests after brutal foul tip

    Buster Posey went through additional testing Thursday morning that again confirmed he does not have a concussion.

  • Recalling the famous Wilmer Flores non-trade night 6 years later | BNNY

    BNNY's Anthony Recker and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino recall the famous Wilmer Flores non-trade night on the 6th year anniversary. Anthony Recker remembers being on deck when Wilmer came to the plate to a standing ovation and has vivid recollections of what was going on. Andy Martino describes his entire crazy night, including sending 36 tweets about the trade/non-trade, realizing Terry's confusion, and coming on Post Game that evening. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push

    The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named. The 32-year-old Duffy is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16.

  • 2 5G Stocks Trading Under $5; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What happens when tech stocks slip into the penny profile? Huge potential – and solid reviews from some of the Street’s top-rated analysts. And why not? For investors, the digital tech field is a target-rich environment. Established companies and their newer competitors make headlines, and a spate of IPOs has brought new billion dollar unicorns to our attention. And with the rollout of 5G digital networks, there are more opportunities than ever in tech. And penny stocks – equities priced under $

  • Suni Lee wins gold medal in all-around final, U.S. swimmers set Olympic records | What You MIssed 

    In an event defined by who wasn’t competing, Suni Lee stepped up and delivered a gold medal win in the women's all-around individual final, while U.S. men's swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke had record-setting performances in the pool. Plus, the U.S. women's rugby sevens team advanced to the quarter-final round, as Team USA continued to add to their total medal count lead.

  • Giants in wait-and-see mode with Buster Posey after early exit

    The Giants are hoping for the best after Buster Posey felt dizzy during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

  • Mets Trade Deadline Buzz: The latest on Jose Berrios, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez

    Here is the latest 2021 MLB trade deadline news surrounding the New York Mets.

  • Dodgers lose to Giants again to fall three games back in division

    The Dodgers lost to the Giants 5-0 on Thursday in San Francisco, their fifth defeat in seven games to the NL West leaders over a 10-game stretch.

  • Musgrove fans 11 in 7 scoreless innings, Padres beat Rockies

    Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, leading the San Diego Padres to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. Musgrove (7-7), who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season, was dominant throughout. The right-hander gave up an infield single in the first inning to Brendan Rodgers and a single in the first and a double in the fourth to Charlie Blackmon, and that was the extent of the Rockies offense against him.

  • Raptors select Scottie Barnes with 4th overall pick

    Toronto surprised some, taking the Florida State point forward ahead of Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs.

  • 2021 NBA Draft grades: Warriors' Moses Moody heist of lottery

    Getting Moses Moody with the No. 14 overall pick was the steal of the draft.

  • Red Sox MLB trade deadline targets: First basemen

    The Boston Red Sox are in the market for a first baseman with the 2021 MLB trade deadline approaching. Here are five they could target.

  • MLB trade deadline tracker: Nationals continue fire sale with Kyle Schwarber, Daniel Hudson deals

    Follow all the moves ahead of MLB's July 30 trade deadline.

  • MLB rumors: Giants, others talking to Twins on José Berríos trade

    The Giants are very active at the trade deadline, and could pursue one of the top pitchers on the market.

  • Star-Studded Searchlight Murder Mystery ‘See How They Run’ Reveals Full Cast, First Look Image

    No longer “Untitled Murder Mystery,” a starry upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures has an official title and a complete cast. “See How They Run” — starring the previously-announced Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson — is set for a wide theatrical release in 2022. Joining the five actors is a […]

  • Crawford back with 2-run double as Giants blank Dodgers 5-0

    Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first at-bat after coming back from a left oblique strain and the majors-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game series. Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in runs for San Francisco, which extended its NL West lead over Los Angeles to three games. The Dodgers were shut out for just the third time this season.