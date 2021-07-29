MLB trade deadline live updates, rumors: White Sox get a second baseman; Blue Jays land Brand Hand

Just more than 24 hours remain before Major League Baseball's trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. With dozens of players – including All-Stars and possibly a future Hall of Famer - expected to be on the move, the market will be constantly shifting.

And keep in mind - the July 30 trade deadline is now the one and only; the traditional Aug. 31 waivers deadline is no more, so teams with an eye toward the playoffs must lock in their October personnel by Friday afternoon.

Keep it locked on this tracker for all the latest updates as reports trickle in. All times ET:

Brad Hand had a 2.43 ERA in the first half.

Brad Hand traded to Blue Jays

The Nationals' sell-off begins at the back of the bullpen instead of the front of the rotation. Washington has shipped closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays, in exchange for minor-league catcher Riley Adams. Though he blew consecutive save chances Sunday and Monday, Hand has been reliable for the Nationals, converting 21 of 26 save opportunities, and gives the Jays a firm ninth-inning option.

White Sox get 2B Cesar Hernandez

The White Sox will not be trading for Trevor Story – instead, they raided their nearest pursuer to add reliable second baseman Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland, as ESPN first reported. Hernandez, who's hit 18 home runs this season, fills a void created by the season-ending hamstring injury suffered by Nick Madrigal.

