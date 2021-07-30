MLB trade deadline live updates, rumors: Twins deal Jose Berrios; Braves remake outfield

A World Series winner may not be crowned until November. But for clubs seeking to hoist the commissioner's trophy, precious minutes remain to find the players to get them there.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline strikes at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, and while Thursday's preamble brought several lightning strikes - most notably Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, fitted for Dodger blue – the final hours should bring a flurry of trades. Sure, most of them will be minor - who doesn't need a veteran relief pitcher? - but a handful of franchise icons figure to change addresses, too.

All times ET:

Jose Berrios was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

Braves remake outfield with Rosario, Duvall trades

With Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season with a knee injury but the Braves just four games out of first place in the NL East, Atlanta struck for a pair of short-term outfield fixes, acquiring Eddie Rosario from Cleveland and old friend Adam Duvall from Miami.

The Braves dealt Pablo Sandoval to Cleveland and catcher Alex Jackson to Miami for Duvall, who hit 16 homers in 57 games for Atlanta in 2020. He's hit 22 more for the Marlins this season, albeit with a .229 batting average and league-average .755 OPS.

Who's on the clock? The Twins

Now that Max Scherzer is on his way to the Dodgers, one team holds a significant amount of cards for the remainder of this deadline – the Minnesota Twins.

They played one early on, dealing Jose Berríos to the Toronto Blue Jays. for two significant prospects. And with Berríos off the market, teams may find themselves scrambling for a mid-range pitching prize: Michael Pineda. The former Yankee has recovered from a bout of elbow inflammation and has consistently pitched to a 1.18 WHIP over the course of his career. Several playoff contenders could do worse than anoint him their No. 2 starter.

