MLB trade deadline live: Tracking the latest rumors, news and deals

MLB trade deadline day is upon us, and if Tuesday night was any indication, things could get interesting.

We already saw one surprise trade, as the Cleveland Indians shipped pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds for a package including outfielder Yasiel Puig -- who inserted himself into a wild brawl as the deal went down.

There are plenty more big names available and questions to be answered for teams like the Boston Red Sox, who reportedly are pursuing a reliever but may stop short of landing New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

The official deadline is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and with no waiver period to follow, this is the last chance teams have to make moves before the playoffs.

We've got you covered below with the latest trade deadline rumblings, which we'll update throughout the day as deals come through. (All times Eastern.)

4:20 p.m.: We're still not done! The Minnesota Twins reportedly have acquired a possible Red Sox relief target in Sam Dyson, while Scooter Gennett is headed to the Giants.

Sam Dyson to Twins — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

Scooter Gennett to #SFGiants, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

4:15 p.m.: The Houston Astros just landed one of the best pitchers in baseball in Zack Greinke.

Oh, and they're also adding Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini.

#Astros' haul: Zack Greinke, Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

4:10 p.m.: It won't be a wholly uneventful trade deadline, as some pretty big moves are coming down after the 4 p.m. buzzer.

Mike Leake is headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Nick Castellanos to the Cubs, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

4:07 p.m.: Hey, the Yankees made a move!

The Yankees have acquired LHP Alfredo Garcia from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for RHP Joseph Harvey. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 31, 2019

4:05 p.m.: The Red Sox aren't the only team staying quiet, it seems. Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler and Felipe Vazquez reportely all are staying put.

Bumgarner stays, Wheeler stays, Vázquez stays, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

3:51 p.m.: It looks like it'll be a quiet deadline day for Dave Dombrowski.

With 10 minutes to go until the Trade Deadline, it appears that, barring any last-minute prices coming down, the Red Sox will not make any bullpen moves. Didn't see that one coming. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2019

3:42 p.m.: Another former Red Sox reliever is on the move, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

Mark Melancon to the Braves is done, @Buster_ESPN is reporting. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

3:15 p.m.: The Atlanta Braves are closing in on top bullpen target Shane Greene, per Ken Rosenthal.

#Braves close to acquiring Shane Greene from the #Tigers, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

2:45 p.m.: Could Zack Wheeler be headed to an AL contender?

Astros, Rays and surprise - Yankees - are talking about Zack Wheeler. NYY skeptical Mets would trade with them but they have been talking at least. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

2:30 p.m.: The Oakland Athletics, currently clinging to an AL Wild Card spot, have bolstered their rotation.

#Athletics acquiring RHP Tanner Roark from #Reds, source tells The Athletic. Agreement in place, pending medical review. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

2:28 p.m.: Former Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz reportedly is headed to the Brewers.

Pomeranz goes from #SFGiants to #Brewers, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

2:15 p.m.: The deals are starting to come in, as the Nationals also added former Red Sox reliever Roenis Elias, per Joel Sherman of the New York post.

Elias traded to #nationals — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

#Mariners and #Nats have a trade agreement in place to send Roenis Elias to Washington, source says. @Ken_Rosenthal was first to report deal was close. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2019

1:56 p.m.: One Red Sox target is off the board, as the Washington Nationals have added to their bullpen depth by trading for Blue Jays righty Daniel Hudson.

Daniel Hudson has been traded to the Washington Nationals, per source.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 31, 2019

1:50 p.m.: The Yankees reportedly are still in on some very big names.

Will be fascinating to see how today impacts outcome of American League in 2019. Both #Yankees and #Astros in on Bumgarner and Wheeler. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Yankees are considering Ken Giles. He's had fantastic year but missed a few days with an elbow issue. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

1:09 p.m.: Another AL contender is making some minor moves before the deadline, as the Astros have added catcher Martin Maldonado from the Cubs, sending utilityman Tony Kemp to Chicago.

Source confirms the Astros have traded Tony Kemp to the Cubs for Martin Maldonado. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2019

12:25 p.m.: The Rays bolstered their offense by trading for first baseman Jesus Aguilar from the Brewers. Aguilar hit 35 home runs last season for Milwaukee and participated in the Home Run Derby, but he's batting just .225 this season. He has heated up recently, batting .298 with a .921 OPS this month.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar has been traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

12 p.m.: The Red Sox are "intrigued" by Giants All-Star closer Will Smith, according to The Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam -- but may be scared off by his price tag.

In the last week, the reliever that most intrigued the Red Sox has been LHP Will Smith, with multiple scouts watching him. But the Sox found the asking price for a rental - Smith is a free agent this fall - was too high. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) July 31, 2019

11:47 a.m.: Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler, meanwhile, is very much on the trade market, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

#Mets still fielding calls from 9 teams on Wheeler. They have a price. If met, he will be traded. There remains a decent chance of that. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

11:20 a.m.: Looks like Noah Syndergaard is, in fact, staying put.

Told Noah Syndergaard was pulled off the trade market last night. He is staying with the #Mets — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

11:02 a.m.: It's possible Mets ace Noah Syndergaard stays put today, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Source: #Mets continue to ask for @MLB-level players, rather than prospects, in Noah Syndergaard talks. The asking price is high enough that one exec expressed doubt this morning that Syndergaard will be moved today. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2019

11 a.m.: Another interesting tidbit from Ken Rosenthal's notebook: He spoke to an executive who wondered if the Yankees might get "shut out" at the deadline.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale also reports New York isn't close to landing a starter as of Wednesday morning:

The #Yankees were not close to consummating a trade for pitching help as of this morning, but if Betances and Severino return this year, it certainly would take the sting off if no trade is made. https://t.co/5pjnaAhw1k — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019

8:53 a.m.: Edwin Diaz blew another save for the Mets on Tuesday night, and the Red Sox apparently are wary of his recent struggles.

Red Sox not overly impressed by the recent Edwin Diaz. Lot of teams need pen help but the timing makes it tough for a Diaz deal. Mets would have to have completely lost faith to trade him now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

8:45 a.m.: The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has the latest on Boston's quest to find a reliever in his Wednesday morning notebook:

The Red Sox also are casting a wide net for relievers – they are looking at Andrew Chafin, according to Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal, and according to sources also have asked about (Toronto Blue Jays reliever Daniel) Hudson.

Per Rosenthal, Hudson also is on the Washington Nationals' wishlist.

8:40 a.m.: The Red Sox are one of the eight teams on Madison Bumgarner's no-trade list, although they're unlikely to pursue the Giants ace.

MadBum has specially selected 8-team no-trade clause, but rival execs surmise that he's unlikely to ultimately veto many trades since acquiring teams can't saddle him with a qualifying offer. That is just logical supposition though, and maybe his heart is in SF. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

7:30 a.m.: All-Star Padres closer Kirby Yates is a potential option for the Red Sox ... unless San Diego decides to keep him.

Padres still fielding calls on Yates but they've also had an initial conversation about an extension. If they sense he badly wants to stay, they may go that route. Nats, Dodgers, Twins, Brewers among many seeking pen. SD may also do smaller pen deals. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

