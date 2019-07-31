MLB trade deadline live: Tracking the latest rumors, news and deals

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

MLB trade deadline day is upon us, and if Tuesday night was any indication, things could get interesting.

We already saw one surprise trade, as the Cleveland Indians shipped pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds for a package including outfielder Yasiel Puig -- who inserted himself into a wild brawl as the deal went down.

There are plenty more big names available and questions to be answered for teams like the Boston Red Sox, who reportedly are pursuing a reliever but may stop short of landing New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

The official deadline is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and with no waiver period to follow, this is the last chance teams have to make moves before the playoffs.

We've got you covered below with the latest trade deadline rumblings, which we'll update throughout the day as deals come through. (All times Eastern.)

4:20 p.m.: We're still not done! The Minnesota Twins reportedly have acquired a possible Red Sox relief target in Sam Dyson, while Scooter Gennett is headed to the Giants.

4:15 p.m.: The Houston Astros just landed one of the best pitchers in baseball in Zack Greinke.

Oh, and they're also adding Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini.

4:10 p.m.: It won't be a wholly uneventful trade deadline, as some pretty big moves are coming down after the 4 p.m. buzzer.

4:07 p.m.: Hey, the Yankees made a move!

4:05 p.m.: The Red Sox aren't the only team staying quiet, it seems. Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler and Felipe Vazquez reportely all are staying put.

3:51 p.m.: It looks like it'll be a quiet deadline day for Dave Dombrowski. 

3:42 p.m.: Another former Red Sox reliever is on the move, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

3:15 p.m.: The Atlanta Braves are closing in on top bullpen target Shane Greene, per Ken Rosenthal.

2:45 p.m.: Could Zack Wheeler be headed to an AL contender?

2:30 p.m.: The Oakland Athletics, currently clinging to an AL Wild Card spot, have bolstered their rotation.

2:28 p.m.: Former Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz reportedly is headed to the Brewers.

2:15 p.m.: The deals are starting to come in, as the Nationals also added former Red Sox reliever Roenis Elias, per Joel Sherman of the New York post.

1:56 p.m.: One Red Sox target is off the board, as the Washington Nationals have added to their bullpen depth by trading for Blue Jays righty Daniel Hudson.

1:50 p.m.: The Yankees reportedly are still in on some very big names.

1:09 p.m.: Another AL contender is making some minor moves before the deadline, as the Astros have added catcher Martin Maldonado from the Cubs, sending utilityman Tony Kemp to Chicago.

12:25 p.m.: The Rays bolstered their offense by trading for first baseman Jesus Aguilar from the Brewers. Aguilar hit 35 home runs last season for Milwaukee and participated in the Home Run Derby, but he's batting just .225 this season. He has heated up recently, batting .298 with a .921 OPS this month.

12 p.m.: The Red Sox are "intrigued" by Giants All-Star closer Will Smith, according to The Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam -- but may be scared off by his price tag.

11:47 a.m.: Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler, meanwhile, is very much on the trade market, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

11:20 a.m.: Looks like Noah Syndergaard is, in fact, staying put.

11:02 a.m.: It's possible Mets ace Noah Syndergaard stays put today, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

11 a.m.: Another interesting tidbit from Ken Rosenthal's notebook: He spoke to an executive who wondered if the Yankees might get "shut out" at the deadline.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale also reports New York isn't close to landing a starter as of Wednesday morning:

8:53 a.m.: Edwin Diaz blew another save for the Mets on Tuesday night, and the Red Sox apparently are wary of his recent struggles.

8:45 a.m.: The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has the latest on Boston's quest to find a reliever in his Wednesday morning notebook:

The Red Sox also are casting a wide net for relievers – they are looking at Andrew Chafin, according to Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal, and according to sources also have asked about (Toronto Blue Jays reliever Daniel) Hudson.

Per Rosenthal, Hudson also is on the Washington Nationals' wishlist.

8:40 a.m.: The Red Sox are one of the eight teams on Madison Bumgarner's no-trade list, although they're unlikely to pursue the Giants ace.

7:30 a.m.: All-Star Padres closer Kirby Yates is a potential option for the Red Sox ... unless San Diego decides to keep him.

