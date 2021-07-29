MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The face of the Cubs franchise is headed to the Bronx.

The Cubs have agreed to trade first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed Thursday.

Confirmed: Rizzo to Yankees. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) July 29, 2021

Coming to the Cubs are prospects Alexander Vizcaino, a right-handed pitcher, and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, according to MLB insider Joel Sherman. The Cubs sent New York cash for a better prospect haul, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported.

RHP Alexander Vizcaino and OF Kevin Alcantara are going to the Cubs for Rizzo. #Yankees — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 29, 2021

Important detail in Rizzo trade: Whether Cubs are sending cash to Yankees to secure better prospects. Rizzo owed nearly $6M for rest of season. Rangers covered entire salaries for Gallo and Rodriguez, per @JoelSherman1. Yankees mindful of staying under luxury-tax threshold. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2021

Vizcaino and Alcantara were the ninth- and 12th-ranked prospects in New York's farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Vizcaino, 24, has a 4.95 ERA in five minor league seasons, making 62 appearances (53 starts). He has a 7.50 ERA in six appearances (three starts) between rookie ball and advanced-A.

Alcantara, 19, has a .269/.325/.382 career slash line in 49 career minor league games, dating back to 2019. He's hitting .360/.448/.520 in rookie ball this season.

Rizzo was the longest tenured Cubs player, coming over from the Padres in a trade in January 2012. He was one of the first building blocks for the Cubs as they opened their championship window, eventually breaking their 108-year drought in 2016.

The first baseman recently told NBC Sports Chicago he hoped to be a Cub for life.

“This place is special,” Rizzo said this week. “If [traded], I’ll deal with it. But as of right now, I plan on being a Cub for the rest of my career.”

Rizzo, who was in his 10th season with the Cubs, made three All-Star teams and won four Gold Glove Awards in Chicago. He hit 242 home runs, recently reaching sixth in franchise history.

The first baseman spent Thursday's loss to the Reds on the top step of the Cubs' dugout. He was out of the starting lineup, along with Kris Bryant, another candidate to get traded.

As it turned out, that was fans' last sight of him in a Cubs uniform,

