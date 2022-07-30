Cubs trade Chris Martin to Dodgers for versatile Zach McKinstry

Cubs' selloff begins with trade of Martin to Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs' selloff is underway as they traded veteran reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers on Saturday for infielder Zach McKinstry

Martin is the first of a trio of Cubs relievers who are expected to be traded ahead of Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, along with closer David Robertson and setup man Mychal Givens.

The 35-year-old right-hander signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in March after winning the 2021 World Series with the Braves.

In 34 appearances, he posted a 4.31 ERA and 1.340 WHIP with just four walks in 31 1/3 innings. In 14 appearances since June 17 (13 2/3 innings), he holds a 3.29 ERA and 2.39 FIP.

He brings postseason experience to Los Angeles with a 2.19 ERA in 14 career appearances.

McKinstry, 27, can play all over the diamond, with experience in both corner outfield spots, second and third base and shortstop.

He cooled off last season after a hot April in which he slashed .291/.322/.546 in 18 games — finishing the season with .215/.263/.405 in 60 games.

He's 4-for-11 (.364) with two home runs and five RBIs and a 1.273 OPS in his career vs. the Cubs.

His career OPS is .649 — .629 in games not against the Cubs.

McKinstry has raked in Triple-A this year (.335/.417/.487, 48 games) and is a potential depth piece for the coming seasons. McKinstry is not arbitration eligible until 2025 and is under club control through 2027.

