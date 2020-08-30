MLB trade deadline: A's could target these eight intriguing starters

The A's addressed one of their needs Friday night by acquiring infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels.

Now the front office can shift its attention to the starting pitcher market. The A's expected to have a strong rotation when the 60-game season began in late July, but things haven't gone well. Entering Saturday's doubleheader with the Houston Astros, A's starters had a 4.53 ERA, which is 14th-best in MLB and 10th-best in the AL.

On "A's Pregame Live" on Saturday, NBC Sports California's Dave Stewart said the "final piece" for the A's is to acquire a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. While he believes Frankie Montas and rookie Jesus Luzardo have the potential to be No. 1 starters, they aren't there yet.

So, who could general manager David Forst and executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane go get? There are intriguing names that could get moved before Monday's 1 p.m. PT trade deadline, but the expanded playoff field means there are a lot more contenders than in a normal season. So the A's will have a lot of competition for the top names on the market.

Here's a look at eight starters the A's could target, in no particular order:

