MLB trade deadline 2022: Live updates, rumors on Juan Soto, news on the latest deals

Major League Baseball's trade deadline isn't until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but there already have been some big deals made.

On Friday, the Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for four prospects. The Reds also sent outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty relief pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for multiple prospects.

The New York Yankees made the first big pre-trade deadline move when they acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

What other deals could be made as the countdown to the deadline continues? USA TODAY Sports will provide updates on all the key trades.

Under-the-radar trade candidates

From Nightengale's Notebook, USA TODAY Sports' subscriber-only MLB feature:

Outfielder Trey Mancini, Orioles: The Orioles shouldn’t trade him. He means too much to the organization and this is a team that has stunned everyone by hovering around .500. Yet, baseball is a cold-hearted business.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Angels: He no longer blows away hitters with his fastball. He’s not considered an ace or even a No. 2 pitcher. But, oh, has he learned to pitch with his off-speed stuff. He’d be a nice No. 3 starter for any contender.

Starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, Astros: The Astros are so deep that they don’t really need him. He has a career 3.66 ERA, is eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter, and has postseason experience, too. He is being offered in package deals for a slugger.

– Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY Sports

Relief market loses potential trade chip

One current closer who definitely will not be traded at the deadline is Daniel Bard of the Colorado Rockies. Bard, who has a 3-3 record with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season, signed a two-year extension on Saturday that will keep him in Colorado through the 2024 season.

Among the closers who could possibly be dealt before Tuesday's deadline are: the Orioles' Jorge Lopez, the Tigers' Gregory Soto, the Marlins' Tanner Scott, the Pirates' David Bednar and the Cubs' David Robertson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB trade deadline: Live updates, MLB rumors and news on latest deals