The Boston Red Sox need to make at least one more move before the July 31 MLB trade deadline, and there are several rental targets for Dave Dombrowski and his staff to consider pursuing.

The Red Sox, like most contending teams, are in need of pitching. Prices for starters, and especially relief pitchers, typically are quite high at this time of the year, but these players usually make a huge difference in the postseason. Few things sink a team faster in the playoffs than a bad bullpen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rumor mill is starting to heat up with about a week remaining until the trade deadline, so let's take a look at 10 rental players teams could target.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

MLB trade deadline 2019: Top rentals for contending teams to target originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston