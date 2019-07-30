MLB trade deadline 2019: Latest rumors on Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Astros, Giants

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

The MLB trade deadline is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and judging by the rumor mill, many of the top World Series contenders are busy looking for upgrades to their rosters before the postseason races heat up.

The Boston Red Sox are in need of bullpen help, and they have plenty of competition for the best relief pitchers rumored to be on the market. The New York Yankees, for example, also reportedly are searching for bullpen arms after a lackluster series over the weekend during which they lost three of four games to the rival Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Houston Astros, who own the American League's best record entering Tuesday, reportedly are in trade talks involving some of the best starting pitchers available

The Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres worked out a three-team trade Tuesday that sends big names Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati and Yasiel Puig to Cleveland in the first blockbuster before the deadline.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Which teams are likely to make a huge splash and position themselves for a deep playoff run in October?

Here are the latest MLB trade rumors with less than 24 hours remaining until the trade deadline.

Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox need a long-term solution in the closer role, but Edwin Diaz doesn't seem like a realistic target at this stage.

New York Yankees
The Yankees have a comfortable lead atop the AL East, but their pitching is a genuine concern as the postseason nears.

Houston Astros
The Astros are hoping to return to the World Series after winning it in 2017. Acquiring a top-of-the-rotation starter would make Houston the favorite to win the AL.

Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are the best team in the National League. Do they try to make an upgrade or keep rolling with their current roster?

Cleveland Indians
The Indians are on fire in July and sit in one of the AL wild-card spots, so trading key starter Trevor Bauer was somewhat of a surprise - although is ball-tossing meltdown Sunday may have greased the skids out of town - but they get a big bat in return.

Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are out of playoff contention, but will they sell and right fielder Nicholas Castellanos and starter Matthew Boyd before the deadline?

New York Mets
The Mets made a surprising move to acquire starter Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. The real question now surrounding the Mets is whether they'll move starters Noah Syndergaard and/or Zack Wheeler.

San Francisco Giants
The Giants are just 2.5 games behind a wild-card playoff spot but have three pitchers who contending teams would love to acquire at the deadline in starter Madison Bumgarner, reliever Tony Watson and closer Will Smith.


Click here for the best, worst trade deadline moves in Red Sox history>>>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

MLB trade deadline 2019: Latest rumors on Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Astros, Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next