MLB trade deadline 2019: Latest rumors on Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Astros, Giants

The MLB trade deadline is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and judging by the rumor mill, many of the top World Series contenders are busy looking for upgrades to their rosters before the postseason races heat up.

The Boston Red Sox are in need of bullpen help, and they have plenty of competition for the best relief pitchers rumored to be on the market. The New York Yankees, for example, also reportedly are searching for bullpen arms after a lackluster series over the weekend during which they lost three of four games to the rival Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Houston Astros, who own the American League's best record entering Tuesday, reportedly are in trade talks involving some of the best starting pitchers available.

The Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres worked out a three-team trade Tuesday that sends big names Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati and Yasiel Puig to Cleveland in the first blockbuster before the deadline.

Which teams are likely to make a huge splash and position themselves for a deep playoff run in October?

Here are the latest MLB trade rumors with less than 24 hours remaining until the trade deadline.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox need a long-term solution in the closer role, but Edwin Diaz doesn't seem like a realistic target at this stage.



Source: Red Sox unlikely to land Edwin Diaz, Shane Greene or Raisel Iglesias. Team focused on lesser bullpen names. @alexspeier first reported Diaz unlikely for Sox — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2019

New York Yankees

The Yankees have a comfortable lead atop the AL East, but their pitching is a genuine concern as the postseason nears.



The #Yankees desperately need a starter, but also are aggressively talking to teams about relievers as a backup plan. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2019

Braves and A's join Yankees with interest in Tanner Roark — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

Houston Astros

The Astros are hoping to return to the World Series after winning it in 2017. Acquiring a top-of-the-rotation starter would make Houston the favorite to win the AL.



Source: #Astros showing continued interest in #Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd. Detroit has asked for Kyle Tucker in the past. Acquisition cost on #Mets RHP Zack Wheeler would be lower for Houston, and there is substance to those HOU/NYM talks, as @Ken_Rosenthal has reported. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019

Sources: Trey Mancini trade market includes interest from #Astros, #Rangers and #Rays, although Houston appears focused on adding a starting pitcher. Texas, while not a strong 2019 playoff contender, is looking for controllable bats. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019

Hearing Astros more on Bauer than Bumgarner — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 30, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are the best team in the National League. Do they try to make an upgrade or keep rolling with their current roster?



Sources: #Dodgers likely to add a reliever by tomorrow afternoon, as they continue discussions on #Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez and #Tigers closer Shane Greene, among others. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019

Cleveland Indians

The Indians are on fire in July and sit in one of the AL wild-card spots, so trading key starter Trevor Bauer was somewhat of a surprise - although is ball-tossing meltdown Sunday may have greased the skids out of town - but they get a big bat in return.



What we know about monster Indians-Reds-Padres three-way trade, per sources:



Cincinnati gets: RHP Trevor Bauer



Cleveland gets: OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, OF Yasiel Puig, 3B Victor Nova (per @AJCassavell)



San Diego gets: OF Taylor Trammell



LHP Scott Moss also involved.















— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are out of playoff contention, but will they sell and right fielder Nicholas Castellanos and starter Matthew Boyd before the deadline?



Starter Matthew Boyd is likely to stay put now. No team has made an enticing offer to the #Tigers to persuade them to move him. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2019

New York Mets

The Mets made a surprising move to acquire starter Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. The real question now surrounding the Mets is whether they'll move starters Noah Syndergaard and/or Zack Wheeler.



Mets and Braves have talked about possible deals - Diaz, Wheeler - but no traction so far. 23+ hours to go — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 30, 2019

Have heard Padres made offer of multiple Major-League players for Syndergaard. No evidence the sides are close however. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

More evidence #Mets do not intend to take step back: Sources say team is asking for major-league or major-league ready pieces for Syndergaard, even from clubs with top farm systems. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2019

San Francisco Giants

The Giants are just 2.5 games behind a wild-card playoff spot but have three pitchers who contending teams would love to acquire at the deadline in starter Madison Bumgarner, reliever Tony Watson and closer Will Smith.



Sources: #SFGiants, #Nats have discussed Drew Pomeranz, who has thrown 4-1/3 scoreless IP since moving to the bullpen. @Ken_Rosenthal was first to report trade activity on Pomeranz yesterday. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019

Source says Giants and Astros "engaged" on Bumgarner. Amount of traction unclear. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) July 30, 2019





