With 22 teams currently within five games of a playoff spot as of Monday afternoon, this year's MLB trade deadline is shaping up to be very interesting, especially since there can't be any waiver deals made after July 31 this year, like the Justin Verlander trade in 2017.

Some names have already gone off the board, with the Red Sox acquiring Andrew Cashner and the A's trading for Homer Bailey over the weekend, but that leaves plenty of deals still on the table.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So which players are most likely to be hear their names mentioned in trade rumors over the next two weeks, and who could be sent packing to a playoff contender?

John Tomase's list of the players most likely to be moved before July 31 both starts and ends with a World Series hero for the Giants, who currently occupy the cellar in the NL West, 17.5 games behind the Dodgers.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

MLB trade deadline 2019: 15 players who could be moved to contenders in July originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston