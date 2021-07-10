MLB Top Plays: Saturday 7/10

Top Plays

You’ll notice many Houston Astros in today’s top plays. Cole is allowing a high ERA as well as hard contact rates specifically over his last two games. One bad outing is okay but once an elite SP like Gerrit Cole has such poor outings back to back you begin to worry. Cole has averaged 6.7 DraftKings points per game over his last two. This is nowhere near elite SP daily fantasy numbers. Houston is at home and Cole’s ERA has risen to 2.91. Invest in both sides of this matchup but if Cole has a third unimpressive game in a row, the Yankees will start to get concerned.

The Houston Astros are my top stack of the night. They face off against the New York Yankees and a Gerrit Cole who has seemingly hit major struggles over his last two games. Cole has allowed a total of nine earned runs and four home runs to the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets over his last two games. My top stock of the night includes power left-handed batters.

Josh Bell is batting 10 for 27 with three doubles and two home runs against Desclafani. Washington is an interesting stack tonight. They always carry a massive 12 + run potential ceiling when they do go off. Other players on the Washington Nationals that I would consider investing in include Soto and Parra for value if he starts. The backend of the Washington Nationals lineup has been productive. Always consider players like Robles and Parra for value.The Miami Marlins are my top GPP stack of the night. As a team their batting .308 with three homeruns in 65 at bats against Max Fried. Jesus Aguilar comes in as another top play for the Miami Marlins. He's a boom or bust but I do believe he’s capable of a homerun tonight.

J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts are the perfect two man duo to expose your lineup to the Boston Red Sox. Martinez has been on fire while Xander Bogaerts has constantly performed throughout the season. If you have the salary there’s no question, invest in Bogaerts and Martinez as a two-man Boston Red Sox stack. Philadelphia is Matt Moore does not have the stuff to out pitch these talented batters.

Phillies SS Didi Gregorius is 4 for 11 with three home runs against Boston’s Martin Perez. Alec Bohm is batting 4 for 5 with 3 RBI. Jean Segura is seven for 25 against Perez with Two home runs, five runs and five RBI. The Philadelphia Phillies come in as another plausible stack for GPP purposes tonight.