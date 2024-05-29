MLB to have new all-time leader in batting average: report

Major League Baseball’s record book is about to be rewritten once it officially incorporates statistics from the Negro Leagues later this week.

On Wednesday, the league plans to incorporate the stats from 1920 to 1948, according to reporting from USA Today.

The Negro Leagues operated congruently with the segregated National and American leagues. It wasn’t until 1947 when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier and ushered in a new era of American sports.

Now another Black athlete’s name will be elevated into the upper echelon of sports history.

By incorporating Negro Leagues statistics, Major League Baseball will officially have a new all-time leader in several categories and a new contender for the title of the greatest baseball player of all time.

Hall of Fame catcher Josh Gibson will supplant the legendary Ty Cobb atop the leaderboard for batting average. Gibson batted .372 throughout his legendary career, edging out Cobb’s .366 batting average that was once the high-water mark for the sport.

Gibson will also take the top spot from Babe Ruth, the biggest name in the sport’s history, in two categories: slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging (OPS). Gibson will also own the single-season record in both categories.

The news was first reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who spoke with Gibson’s grandson.

“When you hear Josh Gibson’s name now, it’s not just that he was the greatest player in the Negro Leagues … but one of the greatest of all time,” said Sean Gibson. “This means so much for not only the Josh Gibson family, but representing the 2,300 men in the Negro Leagues who didn’t get the opportunity to play [in the Major Leagues].”

Nightengale posits that Gibson will immediately take the spot of baseball’s all-time greatest catcher and will have an argument for the greatest to ever step up to the plate.

In 2021, the MLB announced it would start including Negro Leagues stats in its record books.

Those leagues, according to baseball historians, were equal or near-equal in quality to the American and National leagues, but had their own set of unique challenges that made their incorporation into the official docket difficult.

In a 2022 article for MLB.com, baseball blogger and Negro Leagues researcher Eric Chalek said the talent at the top of the league rivaled the all-white leagues, but differences in equipment, season length and playing fields creates complications for comparing the leagues side-by-side.

“The schedules were shorter than in the AL and NL, and the playing fields were much larger and therefore more pitcher-friendly. Even the ball itself was different,” wrote Anthony Castrovince, who spoke to Chalek.

Rules to prevent scuffing the ball or altering it with dirt, spit or other outside substances weren’t enforced and as the game progressed into deeper innings, the balls would become deformed from repeated use.

“By the time the seventh inning rolled around, a guy was pitching with essentially a sweet potato,” Chalek told Castrovince.

With pitchers in the Negro Leagues having marked advantages over hitters, Gibson’s career stats are all the more striking.

In addition to Gibson, four other players from the Negro Leagues have jumped into the top 10 for career batting average. The expanded statistics will also elevate the legacies of Black stars like Robinson, Roy Campanella and Willie Mays, who split their time between leagues.

“This is a great day for all of the Negro League players,’’ Sean Gibson told USA Today. “We’re so excited by this.”

Gibson also pitched the idea of a leaguewide event to celebrate the Negro Leagues with all MLB players wearing historic numbers, similar to what takes place every year to when Jackie Robinson is honored.

