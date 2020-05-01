MLB teams preparing for possible spring training resumption at home ballparks

If Major League Baseball is able to hold a 2020 season, teams "are preparing for the possibility" of resuming spring training at their regular season ballparks, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

There were about three weeks left in spring training when MLB suspended play due to COVID-19. With the long layoff, players will need a few weeks of preparation to get into game shape.

Under this potential plan, camps would last three weeks before a shortened regular season kicks off.

The move, according to Nightengale, would be driven by a desire to save time and money. Teams starting the regular season on the road wouldn't have to travel home from Arizona or Florida first. Furthermore, training at home ballparks would eliminate team hotel and per diem expenses.

MLB is an $11 billion industry, but revenues will take a hit in 2020 due to the likelihood of games being played without fans in attendance - for a chunk, if not all of the season. Both the Rays (effective Saturday) and Marlins (mid-May) reportedly plan to furlough employees.

The plan isn't feasible without expanded coronavirus testing becoming available, in addition to any MLB markets becoming infection hot spots.

