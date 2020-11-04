MLB Team Roundup: New York Yankees









2020 Record: 33-27

Second place, AL East

Team ERA: 4.35 (14th in MLB)

Team OPS: .789 (5th in MLB)

What Went Right

DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit became the first pair of teammates to lead the majors in batting average and home runs since Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews did it with the 1959 Braves. LeMahieu, who was announced as an AL MVP Award finalist on Monday, was actually better than his remarkable 2019 campaign. Gerrit Cole did his job as the new ace of the staff while Masahiro Tanaka turned in his best overall season since 2016. Gio Urshela proved that his 2019 breakout was no fluke and Clint Frazier showed why he should be a regular in the Yankees’ lineup moving forward. Making his return from Tommy John surgery, Aaron Hicks was one of just seven qualified hitters to walk more often than he struck out this season. Deivi Garcia impressed during his first taste of major league action and looks like a keeper for the Yankees’ rotation moving forward. Zack Britton was the standout from the bullpen, resulting in the Yankees picking up his option for 2021.

What Went Wrong

The Yankees were eliminated by the Rays in five games during the ALDS, marking 11 years without a World Series appearance. Aaron Boone’s club was without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres for long stretches of time. Torres took a step back offensively even when he was healthy enough to be on the field, seeing his OPS fall from .871 to .724. James Paxton was limited to just five starts due to a Grade 1 flexor strain in his left arm, adding more uncertainty to a rotation which was already without Luis Severino and Domingo German. Gary Sanchez had a miserable year and now faces questions about his future in New York. Mike Tauchman failed to duplicate his 2019 production and Miguel Andujar struggled in a small sample in his return from shoulder surgery. Adam Ottavino’s second year with the Yankees wasn’t nearly as successful as his first.

Fantasy Slants

**After joining the Yankees on a record nine-year, $324 million contract, Gerrit Cole posted a 2.84 ERA and 94/17 K/BB ratio in 73 innings across 12 starts this season. It was good enough for him to be the No. 5 ranked starter in Yahoo leagues, though it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Cole actually held a 3.91 ERA with 12 homers allowed through eight starts before posting a 1.00 ERA over four September starts. There’s no doubt that Cole allowed more hard contact this season, but he was still very difficult to hit. His strikeout percentage was seventh-highest among qualified starters. It would be a surprise if he’s not the first pitcher off the board after Jacob deGrom and Shane Bieber in most drafts next spring.

**If you were expecting DJ LeMahieu to regress this year, you owe the man an apology. The 32-year-old was actually more productive this year while leading the American League in batting average (.364), on-base percentage (.421), and OPS (1.011). He also thrived in terms of counting stats, piling up 10 homers, 27 RBI, and 41 runs scored over 50 games. LeMahieu was a top-20 overall player in Yahoo leagues. It’s obviously nice to call Yankee Stadium home (he batted .423 with a 1.263 OPS there this year), but LeMahieu was one of the toughest players to strike out this year (9.7 percent K-rate, 89.9 percent contact rate) and he was shift-proof with a sudden opposite-field approach. He’s also been comfortably above league average in hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity for a few seasons now, but power potential could be a moving target depending on where he lands. With multi-position eligibility in his favor, there’s every reason to believe he’ll continue producing in mixed formats, though a return to the Yankees would be ideal in fantasy.

**Luke Voit was hampered by a sports hernia in 2019, but he took things to a new level this past season, blasting an MLB-leading 22 homers to go along with a .277/.338/.610 batting line. He was much more aggressive compared to previous seasons and he boosted his fly ball rate while continuing to churn out barrels. It was a winning combination for him. Perhaps mostly impressively, he pulled all of this off while dealing with lingering plantar fasciitis in his foot. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection after the season and temporarily wore a walking boot, but he should be fine for the start of 2021. Voit will deservedly be one of the first few first basemen off the board in mixed formats next year.

