MLB suspends Red Sox P Steven Wright 80 games for PED violation

Steven Wright told reporters he "couldn't figure out how this substance got into my body." (Getty)

MLB announced Wednesday that it has suspended Boston Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright 80 games for a performance-enhancing drug violation.

Wright tested positive for growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2), according to MLB.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wright can’t ‘figure out’ how drug entered body

"We couldn't figure out how this substance got into my body," Wright told reporters Wednesday in Fort Meyers, Florida. "But at the end of the day, it's my responsibility. It falls on me."

"I know the truth. People close to me know I wouldn't intentionally do this. Unfortunately, sometimes things get into your system.”

Wright’s 2nd MLB suspension

This is Wright’s second MLB suspension. He served a 15-game suspension in 2018 for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

An All-Star in 2016, the 33-year-old Wright started four games and made multiple relief appearances last season in Boston, finishing with a 2.68 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 26 walks in 53.2 innings.

A knee injury limited his availability and forced him to have arthroscopic surgery in November.

"While we are disappointed by the news of this violation, we will look to provide the appropriate support to Steven at this time,” the Red Sox announced in a statement. “Going forward, the club will not comment further on the matter."

More from Yahoo Sports:

More from Yahoo Sports: