Do MLB All-Stars and celebs know the lyrics to these Miami songs?

All right, stop. Collaborate and listen.

If you know the song lyrics that come next, you might be better than a few of the Major League Baseball All-Stars and celebrities we met this week in Miami.

That’s Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” of course — one of the many songs in my head as I got off the plane in Miami for a sweaty week of All-Star fun. There was Will Smith’s “Miami” and “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine. Oh, and course, “All Star” by Smash Mouth. It’s not from Miami, but hey, it’s a song about All-Stars. We had to.

Do you know these songs? Do MLB All-Stars and celebs? (AP) More

How very fun I thought it would be to see which MLB All-Stars and which celebrities from the All-Star softball game knew the lyrics to those songs. So I told them the song, kick-started the lyrics and now all of you watching at home can see what they know.

In the video you’ll find Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, plus competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut, Tony-award winning actor Christopher Jackson (of “Hamilton” and CBS’ “Bull”), Michael Cudlitz from “The Walking Dead” and actor Josh Duhamel, who was the Esurance All-Star ambassador this year.

Kudos to them for playing. Double kudos to everybody who knows the lyrics to “Ice Ice Baby.”

