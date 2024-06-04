MLB All-Star voting begins Wednesday. How to vote for your favorite Royals (& others)

The Kansas City Royals have made a remarkable turnaround during the first half of the 2024 season.

Royals stars Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez are early candidates in the American League MVP race. Meanwhile, veteran pitcher Seth Lugo has transformed into a front-line ace during his first year in Kansas City.

The Royals sit at 36-25 and look like a postseason contender. Starting Wednesday, fans can vote for their favorite Royals and reward them with a trip to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Here is everything you need to know about the 94th Midsummer Classic.

When is the MLB All-Star Game?

The MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

It culminates All-Star Week that includes the MLB Futures Game on Saturday, July 13, and and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15.

How to vote for the MLB All-Star Game

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting begins at 11 a.m. Central on Wednesday.

Fans can submit their votes at: mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

There will be two phases where fans can vote. Phase 1 begins Wednesday, June 5, and runs through June 27.

In Phase 1, fans can submit five All-Star ballots per valid email address. Voting totals will reset at midnight of the following day.

Fans must select one infielder at each position, three outfielders and one designated hitter. There will also be a “write-in” section for fans. This allows for players not listed on the initial ballot pool to garner a vote.

There is one “write-in” section for each position. However, fans can only vote for that player once per ballot.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 11, 2024.

The top overall vote-getter in each league will automatically be selected to the All-Star Game following Phase 1.

From there, the top two vote-getters at each infield position, the top six from the outfield positions and the top two from the designated hitter spot will move on to Phase 2.

Phase 2 runs from June 30 through July 3. Fans can vote in Phase 2 on June 30 at 11 a.m. Central.

In Phase 2, fans are permitted to submit one ballot per valid email address. A ballot can be submitted a maximum of four times per day.

The highest vote-getters in Phase 2 at each position will determine the remainder of the 2024 All-Star Game starters.

When is the MLB Draft?

All 30 teams will also participate in the 2024 MLB Draft. The Royals hold the sixth pick after the MLB Draft Lottery last December.

The MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 14. It will be a three-day event that concludes on Tuesday, July 16.