MLB Star Shohei Ohtani's Ex Interpreter Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison For Bank Fraud

Federal authorities have announced that the ex-longtime interpreter of Shohei Ohtani is facing federal bank fraud charges.

The charges stem from offenses related to gambling debts and the alleged theft of millions of dollars from the Los Angeles Dodgers sensation.

Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Reportedly Embezzled $16 Million To Settle Gambling Debts

According to a federal affidavit filed on Thursday, Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's former interpreter, supposedly embezzled over $16 million from the baseball player.

The alleged fraud is said to have happened over a span of two years with Mizuhara allegedly using the stolen funds to settle debts accrued from illicit gambling with a sportsbook.

Mizhuara has now been charged with bank fraud, an offence carrying a maximum penalty of a $1 million fine and/or up to 30 years in prison per federal sentencing guidelines.

As ESPN reported, Ohtani, identified only as a "professional baseball player" in the federal complaint, has asserted to authorities that he did not authorize the transfers.

Mizuhara Allegedly Stole Ohtani's Identity Briefly

Authorities supposedly found evidence that Mizuhara's gambling habit started as early as September 2021 in text messages. Bank records also showed changes to the account's contact information linked to Mizuhara.

Notably, investigators uncovered recorded calls where Mizuhara pretended to be Ohtani to get the bank to transfer money.

One specific transfer on June 20, 2023, sent $500,000 to someone connected to a bookmaker, possibly Mathew Bowyer.

The investigation started three weeks ago following news that $4.5 million from Ohtani's account went to Bowyer's bookmaking business, which is now under federal scrutiny.

This investigation has also ensnared former minor league baseball player Wayne Nix, who operated as a bookmaker in Southern California.

Additionally, Nix's clientele included ex-MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig, basketball icon Scottie Pippen, and Maverick Carter — the longtime manager and confidant of LeBron James.

Ohtani Joined His New Baseball Home Last Year

Ohtani was the most sought-after player on the market in 2023 due to expectations that he would land a historic contract with whichever team he selected.

The baseball pitcher eventually shocked the world when he signed a monumental ten-year contract valued at $700 million with the Dodgers in December.

The 29-year-old subsequently took to social media to issue a statement, which came under the Dodgers' logo. Ohtani wrote:

"To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team."

After appreciating "everyone involved with the Angels organization," his fans and those involved with the negotiations, the designated hitter made a vow to "all Dodgers fans."

"I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world," Ohtani pledged.

Social Media Users Reacted Differently To Ohtani's News

Celebrating Ohtani's baseball update, one fan excitedly commented, "WE WILL APPRECIATE EVERY SINGLE MOVE YOU DO AS A DODGER WELCOME TO ACTUAL LA BABY!!!"

"Welcome to the Dodgers, the real Los Angeles team!," a second fan similarly yelled, while a third added, "Congrats and welcome to blue heaven…once a Dodger always a Dodger…amazing day to be a Dodger fan."

Unfortunately, the news was not appreciated by everyone as one Instagram user declared, "Currently burning my Blue Jays Ohtani jersey I personally made with duct tape and rhinestone."

Another disappointed fan claimed, "You're gonna go from the most loved to the most hated!!" and a third expressed, "Brutal decision. Sold out for the money. Could have had a whole country behind you. Shame."

Shohei Ohtani Became A Married Man Earlier This Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)

Ohtani's good fortune appeared to continue in February when he walked down the aisle with someone special.

As observed by The Blast, the sportsman announced the move in an Instagram post written in Japanese. Translating the words into English in the accompanying caption, Ohtani informed 7.9 million followers:

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I have also began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me, and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is [to] come, and thank you for your support."

Since going live on February 29, the post has gotten over 3.3 million likes and thousands of comments, with one person quipping, "You could've at least soft launched."