MLB Star Shohei Ohtani Splurges On La Cañada Flintridge Modern Mansion

MEGA

Shohei Ohtani has paid major bucks for a new house!

According to reports, the baseball pitcher recently settled in the Los Angeles area, where he purchased a modern mansion in La Cañada Flintridge for nearly $8 million.

The significant acquisition follows his signing of a monumental ten-year, $700 million contract with the L.A. Dodgers five months ago.

Shohei Ohtani Shells Out Millions For His Comfort

MEGA

Ohtani has once again made the news after a confirmation of the jaw-dropping $7.85 million transaction via real estate records. Similarly, an anonymous insider familiar with the area verified that the Dodgers star is indeed the buyer.

Notably, the 29-year-old’s new residence is conveniently located about 13 miles from Dodger Stadium, providing him with an easy 20-minute commute.

At $7.85 million, it is now one of the most expensive sales ever in the foothill community. The seller, comedian Adam Carolla, initially listed the property last summer for $8.99 million, but an October price reduction lowered it to $8.35 million.

Carolla is said to have originally bought the property for $7.327 million in 2018. However, as he disclosed to US media, he opted to sell the home after his divorce from Lynette Paradise.

What Is Inside Ohtani’s New L.A. House?

Shohei Ohtani's new home in #LA has a pool, a mini theater, and a basketball court for his wife. pic.twitter.com/mdVrFFMJbW — Marvin Moore ♪☀️ (@MarvinMooreIsMe) May 23, 2024

As for what the 2013-built three-story home offers, it boasts five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a balcony and spa tub.

The modern exterior leads to mid-Century-Inspired interiors, which showcase a harmonious blend of stone, glass, and wood under skylights and clerestory windows.

Per LA Times, pocketing doors lead to an outdoor lounge area overlooking a lawn, swimming pool, and spa.

Additionally, the property is packed with features like a kitchen with custom cabinetry, an indoor-outdoor living room, and amenities like a basketball court, movie theater, gym, and sauna.

Peter Owens from Douglas Elliman handled the listing, while Jeanne Valvo from Coldwell Banker Realty helped Ohtani with the purchase.

Ohtani Announced His Dodgers' Contract In A Lengthy Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)

As already noted, Ohtani's big boy move comes just after The Blast reported that he signed a mouthwatering contract with the Dodgers in December 2023. Taking to social media to share the news, he began:

"To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team."

The MLB star then extended heartfelt thanks to his fans and all those associated with the Angels organization for their unwavering support over the past six years.

After appreciating "everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process," Ohtani added that he would continually cherish the years he spent with the L.A. Angels.

He also made a pledge to consistently prioritize the Dodgers' interests and to always give his utmost effort to become the best version of himself.

While Ohtani hinted at having more to share, he deferred spilling it to a later date, expressing a desire to discuss further at an upcoming press conference. He closed with a gracious "Thank you very much."

Social Media Users & Sports Stars Were Thrilled By Shohei Ohtani's News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)

It would not surprise anyone that Ohtani's news ignited a frenzy among baseball fans, with many expressing sheer excitement over his choice to join the Dodgers.

While one wrote, "Welcome to the Dodgers, the real Los Angeles team!" another stated, "Congrats and welcome to blue heaven … once a Dodger always a Dodger … amazing day to be a Dodger fan."

Barely containing their elation, this person commented, "WE WILL APPRECIATE EVERY SINGLE MOVE YOU DO AS A DODGER. WELCOME TO ACTUAL LA BABY!!!"

Former baseball player, Alex Rodriquez, also chimed in with his support, typing, "Congratulations," alongside several fire emojis.

Ohtani similarly garnered support from the local team, L.A. Galaxy, who enthusiastically remarked: "LETS GOOOOOO."

Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Was Accused Of Embezzling His Money

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)

Meanwhile, the last time Ohtani made major headlines this year, his former longtime interpreter was accused of fraud.

As detailed by The Blast, a federal affidavit filed on Thursday, April 11 revealed that Ippei Mizuhara, stood accused of embezzling over $16 million from the Japanese athlete.

The alleged embezzlement unfolded over a two-year period, during which Mizuhara purportedly used the pilfered funds to settle debts accrued from illicit gambling with a sportsbook.

That action led to Mizuhara's facing charges of bank fraud, an offense that, according to federal sentencing guidelines, could result in a fine of up to $1 million and/or a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

At the time, news outlets claimed that Ohtani, identified simply as a "professional baseball player" in the federal complaint, adamantly asserted to authorities that he did not authorize the transfers.