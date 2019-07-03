MLB All-Star Game rosters: Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez named starting DH for All-Star Game due to Hunter Pence injury originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

J.D. Martinez will be the starting designated hitter in the All-Star Game after all.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rangers DH Hunter Pence originally was named the starter over Martinez, but the 36-year-old has been ruled out of the midsummer classic after aggravating his groin injury.

Write him in!



Congrats on being named a starter for the 2019 All-Star team! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/dhVEgHXzKP



— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2019

Martinez is hitting .297 with 18 home runs and 47 RBI so far this season.

As Martinez moves up into Pence's starting role, his teammate Xander Bogaerts will take Pence's spot on the roster as a reserve. The Red Sox now have three representatives in the All-Star Game with Martinez, Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts making the squad as a reserve in the outfield.

The All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.